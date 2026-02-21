Atmospheric river to blast West Coast with more flooding, high country snow

A series of Pacific storms will bring renewed flooding downpours, gusty winds and high country snow to the Northwest and northern California into Tuesday. Snow levels will be much higher than with the storm last week.

Quieter weather has arrived in the Sierra, with the next round of storms in the West targeting the Cascades and Rockies.

A new series of Pacific storms will renew flooding concerns along the West Coast and bring heavy snow to higher elevations.

Starting off this week, rain will spread onto the coast of the Northwest while snow slams the Cascades and northern Rockies. Rain totaling 1-3 inches will soak the Interstate-5 corridor from Washington into Oregon and far Northern California through Monday night. Since this same area received 1-3 inches of rain this past week, flooding will be more likely due to already saturated soil.

As if one storm isn’t enough, a fresh atmospheric river will slam into Northern California Monday night into Tuesday morning. This concentrated plume of Pacific moisture will be directed into Northern California, where another 1-3 inches of rain will foster more flooding. The rest of the Interstate-5 corridor in the Northwest will receive an additional inch or so of rain, which, combined with earlier rain and saturated soil, will increase the risk of additional flooding.

Rain will expand into the San Francisco Bay Area and the northern San Joaquin Valley Tuesday afternoon. “The main spots prone to flooding will be just north of San Francisco Bay in areas of rugged terrain and in the Sierra foothills of Central California,” according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Kai Kerkow.

Wind gusts of 40-50 mph are expected along the Northwest coast on Sunday, which could result in isolated power outages and downed tree limbs.

Snow restricted to high country

Snow levels will be much higher than they were during last week's storm.

“The storm moving into California through the early week will be much warmer than the series of storms that hit the state last week. Snow levels will be confined primarily above 8,000 feet, limiting travel impacts to the highest mountain passes,” said Kerkow.

The storm with its rain and snow will push the Sierra snow moisture content even closer to the historical average. According to the latest snowpack data, snow in the northern Sierra remains 12% below the historical average, while the snow in the central and southern Sierra is 16-21% below average. Even after the monster storm last week, the water content in the snow is still below average simply due to the large gap between winter storms this year.

Avalanche risks will increase above 7,500 feet, particularly where heavy, wet snow accumulates. Snowfall will generally occur above the passes in the Sierra Nevada, the Siskiyous and southern Cascades.

The storm will shift into the northern Rockies Tuesday and Wednesday, with 8-12 inches of snow expected above 5,500 feet.

High pressure is expected to bring a period of dry weather to the West from Wednesday into at least early next weekend.

