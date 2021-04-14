Spruce up your lawn and garden with these outdoor home improvement tools
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Apr. 14, 2021 11:38 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish or update.
Spring is prime time for preparing your garden. With plants beginning to bloom, and more daylight stretching into the evening, it's time to begin your taming those overgrown hedges, loosening the soil, seed sowing, and weeding out unwanted plants.
While some households will be completely revamping their outdoor spaces, there will be many homes that just need a bit of TLC.
But even to carry out basic gardening, owning the right tools is an essential and worthwhile investment. This can cut down the time you spend gardening, result in much better results, and even be a safer way to work on your outdoor spaces.
Here are some of the outdoor home improvement tools you need this spring, from gardening tool kits with all the basics you need to hedge shears and weeder hoes.
GardenHOME 7-Piece Gardening Tool Kit with Garden Tools Bag and a Foldable Stool for Man and Woman
Walmart
$34.99
One of the easiest ways to spruce up your garden in the spring is by using plants. Whether you're trying to replicate a tropical, Japanese, or even a well-landscaped royal garden, you can find the right plants for your space with a bit of planning.
Things you may need to consider: how much sunlight your garden gets, pre-existing plants nearby, the climate you live in, and the overall maintenance the plants will require.
This seven-piece Gardening Tool Kit comes with a storage bag to keep you organized and a heavy-duty steel foldable stool so you can get comfortable as you're getting your hands dirty. This is the perfect go-to gardening tool kit so you can bring your garden up to scratch this spring. The five sturdy tools are made from high-quality stain steel and have a wooden handle that is still comfortable to hold even after long periods of use.

Fiskars 25-33 Inch Power-Lever Extendable Hedge Shear
Walmart
$39.07
All it takes is a bit of a tidy-up to completely transform your outdoor space, whether that's the hedges in your front lawn or the overgrown trees reaching over the fence in your backyard.
The Fiskars 25-inch power-lever hedge shear is extendable to 33 inches, making it much easier to reach branches that would usually require a ladder, which is also much safer. These shears are very much a one-time investment, with a self-lubricating and maintenance-free bearing providing a fully smooth operation. If you bump into issues down the line, it's covered under full warranty.
It also has a fully hardened and precision-ground 5/8" steel blade which outlasts standard blades.

Rain Wizard 50 Gallon Rain Barrel
Wayfair
$144.47
Not only is this a long-term financial investment that can save you money down the line, but it's also an environmentally conscious investment too. It's made from 100% Recycled resin. Choose between the five earthy tones to blend it into your garden.
Holding up to 50 gallons, this rain barrel will gather all the water from your rooftop and store it for when your lawn and plants need watering in the warmer season. The debris screen included keeps the rainwater from being contaminated with rodents or insects. Just attach your hose to the spigot and let gravity do its work.

9 Pieces Garden Tools Set,Green
Wayfair
$26.80,
$49.99 (46% Off)
This set contains six tools, a tote bag in which to carry them around your garden and a garden cord. Covering all the basics you need to prepare your garden for spring, from weeding, planting, de-compacting your soil, and building branches. The tote bag included is made from durable polyester that you can wipe clean with a damp cloth. There are plenty of pockets throughout to stay organized, and the wide handles make it super easy to carry around without worrying your tools will fall out. The tools are made from a durable aluminum alloy which is strong enough for all basic gardening.

2-Prong Weeder Hoe
Home Depot
$18.98
One of the most tedious jobs in spring gardening entails weeding, but you will be doing your future self a favor if you make the right investment early on. This Two-Prong Weeder Hoe has a strong wooden handle that gives you a comfortable grip, while the tempered steel blade has the ability to chop roots on the flat-bladed side and cultivate with pointed prongs on the other.

16-Tine Welded Bow Rake
Home Depot
$15.98
If you're reseeding your lawn, loosening soil in your vegetable patch, or gathering the loose twigs and leaves leftover from winter, a heavy-duty Bow Rake is essential. Also made from tempered steel, it's durable and will break into well-compacted soil with ease. Plus, use the rake's back edge for a flat surface to work with. This rake also has a hardwood handle with cushioned grip.

