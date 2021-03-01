Meal delivery kits to spice up your weekly dinner plans
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Published Mar. 1, 2021 12:03 PM EST
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish or update.
Meal kits are more popular than ever these days and, with so many options to choose from, perfect for all sorts of lifestyles. Whether you're on a vegan diet or looking for a high protein diet -- or anything in between.
Meal kits provide convenience for those juggling work-family responsibilities and for people who don't have the time to do grocery shopping on the weekend. It's simple: Find a meal delivery service, select the meals you fancy for the week and place your order. You select the days that work for you -- it could be every day or just a few to ease the pressure on the days that you know you'll be busy.
From comforting pasta dishes in the winter to spicy Mediterranean seafood perfect to relish on the patio on a hot summer's day, find the meal kit delivery service that works with your lifestyle and budget below.
Starting from $6.99 per serving
Home Chef offers two plans. The first is the Home Chef pre-prepped portions that come with instructions so you can cook up a delicious storm without the need to shop around, providing you with the convenience and lessons to learn along the way. The second option is low-to-no-food prep meals, saving you the hassle of cutting and measuring for your meals. It's great for people who just don't have the time for elaborate meal prep. The meal kits are tailored to you, so if you have any dietary requirements, input them into your preferences. Every Monday, you'll receive an email with more than 20 options to pick from. Plan with your family and make your choice by the following Friday of that week. If you're willing to use this opportunity to experiment with your palate, try going with their recommendations!
As these kits arrive in cardboard boxes, bottles, and jars, you can recycle them as you would normally.
Buy it here
Starting from $7.49 per serving
With 23 weekly meals to choose from, suitable for all lifestyles, whether you're diabetic, vegetarian, or on a diet, Blue Apron is WW approved. With Mediterranean meals and quick one-pan dishes, you get all the fresh ingredients sent straight to your door in insulated packaging. The meals you order all come with instructions so you can follow the chef's step-by-step guide in mastering your meal. There's no hassle to pause to miss certain weeks with Blue Aprons plans.
Buy it here
Starting from $4.49 per serving
Purple Carrot is on a mission to cultivate the plant-based revolution. Dinners, lunches, breakfasts, and snacks -- you name it. You can find a nutritional, vegan option to fulfill your satisfaction no matter the meal. You can prioritize your meal plan for what you need most, whether you want it to be Quick & Easy, High-Protein, Gluten-Free, or Chef's Choice dinners, for a more adventurous way to experience the vegan lifestyle. With more than 20,000 plants, plus the decreased chance of high blood pressure, reduced risk of heart disease, and lower risk of diabetes, paired with meal kits' carbon footprint compared to meals bought in the grocery store, we can't find a reason not to convert.
Buy it here
Starting from $7.99 per portion
Martha Stewart, one of America's favorite entrepreneur chefs, has made meal kits even more exciting. With 29 meals from Martha Stewart's favorite dishes to choose from, whether you're vegetarian or looking for a low-carb or family-friendly meal kit, Marley Spoon has it all. Select your delivery to suit your schedule. The ingredients come in an insulated box to keep your food fresh for longer, in case you miss your delivery.
"Save time to make time for everything else you want to do." - Martha Stewart.
Buy it here
Starting from $4.69 per serving
Whether you're a young couple living together, or a family of four, Dinnerly offers one of the most affordable meal kits on the internet by using the same ingredients as other meal kit companies, but making the recipes much simpler. Not only are they simpler recipes, but you can follow the recipes in a digital format, as opposed to paper cards.
By stripping everything back to the basics, you get a foundation of a delicious, nutritious meal, just without the fancy packaging or overcomplicated recipes.
Buy it here
Report a Typo
News / Recreation
Meal delivery kits to spice up your weekly dinner plans
By Staff, AccuWeather
Published Mar. 1, 2021 12:03 PM EST
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish or update.
Chopping up ingredients
Meal kits are more popular than ever these days and, with so many options to choose from, perfect for all sorts of lifestyles. Whether you're on a vegan diet or looking for a high protein diet -- or anything in between.
Meal kits provide convenience for those juggling work-family responsibilities and for people who don't have the time to do grocery shopping on the weekend. It's simple: Find a meal delivery service, select the meals you fancy for the week and place your order. You select the days that work for you -- it could be every day or just a few to ease the pressure on the days that you know you'll be busy.
From comforting pasta dishes in the winter to spicy Mediterranean seafood perfect to relish on the patio on a hot summer's day, find the meal kit delivery service that works with your lifestyle and budget below.
Home Chef
Starting from $6.99 per serving
Home Chef offers two plans. The first is the Home Chef pre-prepped portions that come with instructions so you can cook up a delicious storm without the need to shop around, providing you with the convenience and lessons to learn along the way. The second option is low-to-no-food prep meals, saving you the hassle of cutting and measuring for your meals. It's great for people who just don't have the time for elaborate meal prep. The meal kits are tailored to you, so if you have any dietary requirements, input them into your preferences. Every Monday, you'll receive an email with more than 20 options to pick from. Plan with your family and make your choice by the following Friday of that week. If you're willing to use this opportunity to experiment with your palate, try going with their recommendations!
As these kits arrive in cardboard boxes, bottles, and jars, you can recycle them as you would normally.
Buy it here
Blue Apron
Starting from $7.49 per serving
With 23 weekly meals to choose from, suitable for all lifestyles, whether you're diabetic, vegetarian, or on a diet, Blue Apron is WW approved. With Mediterranean meals and quick one-pan dishes, you get all the fresh ingredients sent straight to your door in insulated packaging. The meals you order all come with instructions so you can follow the chef's step-by-step guide in mastering your meal. There's no hassle to pause to miss certain weeks with Blue Aprons plans.
Buy it here
Purple Carrot
Starting from $4.49 per serving
Purple Carrot is on a mission to cultivate the plant-based revolution. Dinners, lunches, breakfasts, and snacks -- you name it. You can find a nutritional, vegan option to fulfill your satisfaction no matter the meal. You can prioritize your meal plan for what you need most, whether you want it to be Quick & Easy, High-Protein, Gluten-Free, or Chef's Choice dinners, for a more adventurous way to experience the vegan lifestyle. With more than 20,000 plants, plus the decreased chance of high blood pressure, reduced risk of heart disease, and lower risk of diabetes, paired with meal kits' carbon footprint compared to meals bought in the grocery store, we can't find a reason not to convert.
Buy it here
Martha & Marley Spoon
Starting from $7.99 per portion
Martha Stewart, one of America's favorite entrepreneur chefs, has made meal kits even more exciting. With 29 meals from Martha Stewart's favorite dishes to choose from, whether you're vegetarian or looking for a low-carb or family-friendly meal kit, Marley Spoon has it all. Select your delivery to suit your schedule. The ingredients come in an insulated box to keep your food fresh for longer, in case you miss your delivery.
"Save time to make time for everything else you want to do." - Martha Stewart.
Buy it here
Dinnerly
Starting from $4.69 per serving
Whether you're a young couple living together, or a family of four, Dinnerly offers one of the most affordable meal kits on the internet by using the same ingredients as other meal kit companies, but making the recipes much simpler. Not only are they simpler recipes, but you can follow the recipes in a digital format, as opposed to paper cards.
By stripping everything back to the basics, you get a foundation of a delicious, nutritious meal, just without the fancy packaging or overcomplicated recipes.
Buy it here
More to consider: