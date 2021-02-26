Time to restock on face masks? Check out these options
Staff, AccuWeather
Published Feb. 26, 2021 2:19 PM EST
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) for months have called for the use of cloth face masks in public spaces such as restaurants, supermarkets, and events. Many states have followed suit and enforced these guidelines, making masks mandatory.
And, in recent weeks, the CDC advised Americans to wear two masks -- a "medical procedure mask," commonly referred to as a surgical mask, with a tighter-fitting cloth mask placed over it -- because testing has shown "potentially infectious aerosols decreased by about 95%" with the use of two tightly-fitting masks.
Coronavirus transmission is much higher in countries without mandatory face masks. A study carried out across 198 countries found that countries enforcing these mask-wearing guidelines had lower death rates.
Face masks are most effective at preventing the wearer from spreading SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. A simulation showed that if 80% of the population wore masks, results could be better than imposing strict lockdowns.
We've gathered some of the best-selling cloth face masks on the market, and you can buy them with just a few clicks and without leaving home. These masks are not medically certified but are suitable for use when in public spaces -- and as a second mask worn over a surgical mask.
Uniqlo's AIRISM FACE MASK (PACK OF 3)
AIRISM FACE MASK (PACK OF 3)
$ 14.90
Made with a 3-tier structure, the first being the famous AIRism material exclusive to Uniqlo, this mask is designed to wick away any moisture. The second layer has a washable, built-in filter, while the third layer uses the same AIRism technology to wick moisture away, while also blocking any UV rays. Choose between a small, medium, large, or extra-large, see sizes below.
Size S (W: 7" x H: 4.5"); Size M (W: 8.5" x H: 5.5"); Size L (W: 9" x H: 5.5")
Buy it here
SKIMS Adult Seamless Knit Face Mask
$8.00
Knitted in a way to make it seamless, this face mask is much more comfortable to wear and sits comfortably on your face. It's machine washable so you can throw it in your washing machine with the rest of your laundry. This mask is non-medical and is designed for use in public places where social distancing may be difficult to maintain. It's made in the U.S. from 97% nylon and 3% spandex. The mask measures 4 1/2" x 8", but the elastic ear loops make it fit most face sizes.
Buy it here
Reusable Cloth Mask - Black
£12
Included with every face mask is two filters which you can replace, or you can buy additional filters on the CASETiFY website. The mask has five layers, a non-woven fabric, a melt-blown cotton layer, in the middle sits the activated carbon fiber, followed by another layer of melt-blown cotton and non-woven fabric. Effective against 0.3-micron particles.
Buy it here
$30.00. 2 for $40
Crafted from high-performance materials exclusive to Under Armour, this face mask is designed specifically for sports. It has a structured design to sit comfortably on your face during rigorous exercise, making it easier to breathe. The water-resistant outer shell has a smooth yet breathable spacer fabric, with anti-microbial treatment on the inside layer to eliminate any germs and ensure it's always fresh. The polyurethane open-call foam allows fresh air though while blocking the moisture or sweat from passing through. The fabric is designed to keep you cool as you wear it and has built-in UPF 50+ sun protection.
Buy it here
The 100% Human Face Mask 5-Pack
$25 $12
For each pack of masks sold, Everlane is donating 10% to the ACLU, an organization that has worked to protect citizens' fundamental human rights for the past century. Five masks are included in each pack. Available in one size: 58" W x 5 5/8", and is made from 100% cotton. You can wash them in a cold wash and tumble dry on a low setting.
Buy it here
6-Pack Adult Pleated Cotton Face Masks
NORDSTROM
$24.00
Each set contains 6 masks, made from cotton, perfect for rotating between washes. Each mask has two layers and a slot to insert a filter. With every set of masks purchased from this collection, a mask will be donated to help protect children in local communities. While the loops aren't adjustable, the mask's size is fairly universal, measuring 7 1/2"W x 6"H.
Buy it here
