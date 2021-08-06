Juicers to help you up your breakfast game
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Aug. 6, 2021 10:57 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
There's no better way to start a morning than with a healthy nutritional kick. Juicers extract liquid from fruits and veggies, getting rid of the skins and pulp, leaving your with a healthy drink right at home.
As with coffee, by investing in a juicer at home, you can drastically cut down the cost of a juice habit. You can also pick up fresh groceries from a local farmers market to juice throughout the work week.
Juicing is super simple. Find recipes online and experiment to find your favorites. Prepare your fruit and vegetable by chopping them into chunks, small enough to fit into the chute. Once you're ready to go, turn the machine on and place your chunks of produce into the chute and use the fruit and vegetable pusher to push through the produce until it juices, instead of risk losing a finger. The juice then does the magic and collects all the debris into a separate container for your to dispose, and pours all the nutritional goodness into a jug or glass for you to drink!
Some juicers come with dishwasher-safe attachments so you can chuck them on the top shelf before heading out.
Find the perfect juicer to provide you with a nutritional start to the morning from the great selection we've gathered below.
BLACK+DECKER Fruit and Vegetable Juice Extractor with Space Saving Design, Black, JE2400BD
Walmart
$39.92
Powered with a 400w motor, this Black+Decker fruit and vegetable juicer takes seconds to produce pulp-free juice, and you can put the parts straight into the dishwasher for efficient cleaning. The compact and sleek design means it can be kept on your countertop without it looking cluttered.
Buy it here
Nutribullet 800 Watt Juicer with Juice Pitcher
Walmart
$79.99,
$99.99
Nutribullet's 800-watt juicer is perfect for nutritional families who will be using the juicer every morning to start their day. While the design is minimalistic and compact, the overall juicer is slighter bigger, with a 1.5-liter pulp container, a 3-inch feed chute, and a 27oz juice pitcher, so you can create large quantities of juice and distribute to among the whole family.
Buy it here
Breville - Juice Fountain Compact Electric Juicer - Silver
Best Buy
$99.99
Breville's juice fountain is a durable and simple machine, with just a flick of the switch, you don't need to worry about complicated settings. The large 3" extra-wide circular feed tube saves prep time as you won't need to do much chopping. It's powered by a 700-watt motor which powers the blades with ease and without overheating. It comes with a 25-oz juice jug with a froth separator to reduce the foam. Once you're done juicing, put all the parts on the top shelf of your dishwasher before you head off on your run or to work.
Buy it here
Hamilton Beach Easy Clean Juice Extractor, 800 Watts, Model 67735
Walmart
$59.88
Hamilton is one of the best-selling and most trusted juicer brands on the market. With a stress-free clean-up with the cleaning tool included, the time it takes to sweep away pulp and debris is halved. The powerful 800-watt dual-speed motor extracts the maximum juice from both hard and soft produce without the risk of it clogging. There are two-speed options, the higher for harder produce such as apples, carrots, etc, and the low speed for tomato and bananas. The large 80 OZ. pulp bin means you can pulp for longer periods without having to run back and forward to the bin.
Buy it here
Hamilton Beach HealthSmart Juice Extractor, Model# 67801
Walmart
$39.99
Hamilton's Beach HealthSmart Juice Extractor is much less harsh on the wallet compared to other models, while still providing you with the basics to get a nutritional start to your mornings. It features a 400-watt motor and an easy-to-remove pulp bin for collect all the debris of the produce. It's made from plastic and metal, which make it lightweight to get in and out of the cupboard.
Buy it here
Report a Typo
News / Recreation
Juicers to help you up your breakfast game
By Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Aug. 6, 2021 10:57 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
There's no better way to start a morning than with a healthy nutritional kick. Juicers extract liquid from fruits and veggies, getting rid of the skins and pulp, leaving your with a healthy drink right at home.
As with coffee, by investing in a juicer at home, you can drastically cut down the cost of a juice habit. You can also pick up fresh groceries from a local farmers market to juice throughout the work week.
Juicing is super simple. Find recipes online and experiment to find your favorites. Prepare your fruit and vegetable by chopping them into chunks, small enough to fit into the chute. Once you're ready to go, turn the machine on and place your chunks of produce into the chute and use the fruit and vegetable pusher to push through the produce until it juices, instead of risk losing a finger. The juice then does the magic and collects all the debris into a separate container for your to dispose, and pours all the nutritional goodness into a jug or glass for you to drink!
Some juicers come with dishwasher-safe attachments so you can chuck them on the top shelf before heading out.
Find the perfect juicer to provide you with a nutritional start to the morning from the great selection we've gathered below.
BLACK+DECKER Fruit and Vegetable Juice Extractor with Space Saving Design, JE2400BD
BLACK+DECKER Fruit and Vegetable Juice Extractor with Space Saving Design, Black, JE2400BD
$39.92
Powered with a 400w motor, this Black+Decker fruit and vegetable juicer takes seconds to produce pulp-free juice, and you can put the parts straight into the dishwasher for efficient cleaning. The compact and sleek design means it can be kept on your countertop without it looking cluttered.
Buy it here
Nutribullet 800 Watt Juicer with Juice Pitcher
Nutribullet 800 Watt Juicer with Juice Pitcher
$79.99,
$99.99
Nutribullet's 800-watt juicer is perfect for nutritional families who will be using the juicer every morning to start their day. While the design is minimalistic and compact, the overall juicer is slighter bigger, with a 1.5-liter pulp container, a 3-inch feed chute, and a 27oz juice pitcher, so you can create large quantities of juice and distribute to among the whole family.
Buy it here
MORE TO CONSIDER:
Breville - Juice Fountain Compact Electric Juicer - Silver
Breville - Juice Fountain Compact Electric Juicer - Silver
$99.99
Breville's juice fountain is a durable and simple machine, with just a flick of the switch, you don't need to worry about complicated settings. The large 3" extra-wide circular feed tube saves prep time as you won't need to do much chopping. It's powered by a 700-watt motor which powers the blades with ease and without overheating. It comes with a 25-oz juice jug with a froth separator to reduce the foam. Once you're done juicing, put all the parts on the top shelf of your dishwasher before you head off on your run or to work.
Buy it here
Hamilton Beach Easy Clean Juice Extractor, 800 Watts, Model 67735
Hamilton Beach Easy Clean Juice Extractor, 800 Watts, Model 67735
$59.88
Hamilton is one of the best-selling and most trusted juicer brands on the market. With a stress-free clean-up with the cleaning tool included, the time it takes to sweep away pulp and debris is halved. The powerful 800-watt dual-speed motor extracts the maximum juice from both hard and soft produce without the risk of it clogging. There are two-speed options, the higher for harder produce such as apples, carrots, etc, and the low speed for tomato and bananas. The large 80 OZ. pulp bin means you can pulp for longer periods without having to run back and forward to the bin.
Buy it here
Hamilton Beach HealthSmart Juice Extractor
Hamilton Beach HealthSmart Juice Extractor, Model# 67801
$39.99
Hamilton's Beach HealthSmart Juice Extractor is much less harsh on the wallet compared to other models, while still providing you with the basics to get a nutritional start to your mornings. It features a 400-watt motor and an easy-to-remove pulp bin for collect all the debris of the produce. It's made from plastic and metal, which make it lightweight to get in and out of the cupboard.
Buy it hereReport a Typo