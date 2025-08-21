US Atlantic Coast to face lingering surf hazards as Hurricane Erin departs

Hurricane Erin is heading away from the United States, but heavy seas, crushing surf and strong rip currents will pose dangers to swimmers and boaters into this weekend.

Daniel Dunn of the Wildwood Fire Department in New Jersey joins the AccuWeather Network on the local beaches impacted by Hurricane Erin. Dangerous rip currents and surf have prompted beach closures.

Hurricane Erin has made its anticipated northeast turn over the Atlantic and is expected to spend the next several days accelerating away from the United States. However, strong winds circulating around the large storm will continue to generate large waves and hazardous surf conditions into the weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

The dashed red line represents AccuWeather meteorologists’ forecast path for the eye of the hurricane. The gray shaded areas on either side of the forecast path represent alternative paths the hurricane could take based on changing steering conditions. Tropical storm and hurricane conditions will extend well beyond the track of the eye.

“The center of Hurricane Erin made it as close in as 200 miles off the North Carolina coast on Thursday morning as forecast," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. "The storm is expected to pass roughly 300 miles southeast of Nantucket as it moves out to sea.”

The wind field with Hurricane Erin remains extensive, with tropical-storm-force conditions reaching more than 250 miles from the center and additional breezy conditions extending well beyond that. As of midday Thursday, Erin was classified as a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.

This image of Hurricane Erin as a Category 2 was captured on Thursday morning, Aug. 21, 2025, near its closest approach to the United States (left). Bermuda appears to the right of the center. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite Photo)

As Erin tracks north-northeast between the East Coast and Bermuda, winds are forecast to gust 40–60 mph from coastal North Carolina through coastal Maryland into Thursday night, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph. Gusts near 40 mph are possible along portions of the upper mid-Atlantic coast. The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in the United States is less than one.

The circulation around Hurricane Erin will continue to generate large ocean swells, which will reach the Atlantic coast as powerful breakers. Deep-sea swells will range between 25 and 50 feet in the vicinity of Erin.

As these waves move toward the shoreline, rip currents develop as water returns seaward through narrow channels. The greater the wave action, the stronger and more hazardous these rip currents become—posing significant danger to swimmers and inexperienced surfers.

Even as Erin tracks farther away and gradually weakens, the swells already generated will take time to subside. As a result, occasional large breakers and strong rip currents are expected to persist along much of the U.S. Atlantic coast well into the weekend.

“Do not let your guard down if you’re spending time at the beach on Friday or into this weekend for one of the last unofficial weekends of summer," DaSilva cautioned. "It may seem like a nice beach day with sunshine and blue skies as the storm goes out to sea, but powerful rip currents will be lurking in the water."

While conditions along the east coast of Florida are likely to improve to typical by the weekend, rip currents can be present even in seemingly normal surf.

Storm surge to continue into Friday

Hurricane Erin produced a storm surge of around 3 feet along portions of North Carolina's Outer Banks and southeastern Virginia, with wave action of 10–20 feet in the surf zone on top of the surge.

“Some roads in the Outer Banks were left underwater or covered with sand after waves overtopped the dunes,” DaSilva said.

It may take several days before some areas are fully accessible to the public. Storm surge problems from Erin in the U.S. are not done yet.

“Storm surge will impact beaches from the Delmarva coastline to southern New Jersey through late Thursday night (associated with high tide cycles)," DaSilva said. "Several feet of water rise from Hurricane Erin may extend as far north as northern New Jersey and coastal areas near New York City.”

Storm surge combined with wave action is expected to affect southeastern Massachusetts into Friday.

As Hurricane Erin moves northeast into the weekend, winds may gust 40–50 mph across Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard and Cape Cod, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 60 mph. These winds could result in tree damage, localized power outages, dangerous rip currents and rough surf.

Erin to impact Bermuda, Atlantic Canada and Europe

Impacts on Bermuda have been minor, limited mainly to rough seas surrounding the islands. These conditions are expected to persist through Friday. The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in Bermuda is less than one.

Across southeastern Newfoundland, Canada, gusty winds and rough seas are expected from Friday into Saturday. Conditions are not expected to exceed those of a typical moderate nor’easter. Most wind gusts will range from 40–50 mph. The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in Canada is less than one.

“Erin may bring some impacts to parts of Europe next week,” AccuWeather Lead International Meteorologist Jason Nicholls said.

Erin is expected to merge with another storm near Iceland early next week.

“Moisture and energy associated with Erin may bring periods of rain and gusty winds to the United Kingdom by midweek and to parts of western Europe later next week,” AccuWeather Lead International Meteorologist Jason Nicholls said.

AccuWeather meteorologists continue to monitor the Atlantic for additional tropical activity, with several areas being closely tracked for potential development in the coming days.