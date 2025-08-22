Tropical Storm Fernand tracking through the Atlantic on the heels of Erin

Tropical Storm Fernand is on a path through the central Atlantic. There are additional areas being closely watched.

Tropical Storm Fernand is tracking through the central Atlantic on the heels of Erin. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that additional areas are also being closely monitored for development.

This image captured late in the day on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, shows Tropical Storm Fernand (center), located just north of the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

The next names in the queue of tropical storms and hurricanes for the 2025 Atlantic season following Fernand are Gabrielle and Humberto.

Tropical Storm Fernand to track east of Bermuda

Because Fernand has turned north much sooner than Erin, as forecast, it will not pose a threat to the U.S. and will stay far enough east of Bermuda to only bring indirect impacts from rough seas.

The explosive intensification that occurred with Erin is not anticipated with Fernand.

Waters along the projected path of Tropical Storm Fernand are warm enough to help it become a moderate to strong tropical storm.

Beyond Bermuda, Fernand is also expected to track far enough east of Newfoundland, Canada, to also only bring rough seas.

“Because Fernand is forecast to track much farther east than Erin and is likely to be smaller in overall size, indirect impacts from waves in Bermuda should be significantly less than Erin’s," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

No significant wave action or rip currents related to Tropical Storm Fernand are forecast to reach the U.S. It is possible Fernand may survive the trip over the North Atlantic to bring some wind and rain to Iceland and the United Kingdom from late this week to next weekend.

AccuWeather tracking additional areas for potential tropical development

A tropical wave of low pressure is tracking much farther south across the Atlantic than Fernand. On its current path, the tropical wave is expected to move through the Windward Islands, in the southeastern Caribbean, and could later brush the northern coast of South America with drenching showers and locally gusty thunderstorms.

“This tropical wave moving through the Atlantic’s main development region has only a limited window for development over the next few days before encountering dry air and hostile atmospheric conditions,” DaSilva said.

Tropical storm possible near US in late August to early September

There is a low risk of tropical development late this week off the Southeast coast of the Atlantic and in the western Gulf.

“A front that will first deliver cooler, less humid conditions to much of the Southeast this week is forecast to stall near the Atlantic and Gulf coasts,” DaSilva said. “This stalled boundary could provide the focus for homegrown tropical development near the coastline from the end of the month into early September.”

Hurricane Erin left behind a corridor of cooler water in its wake over the Atlantic, but sea-surface temperatures are expected to rebound during the next week or two.

“By late this week, the Atlantic should again be warm enough to support tropical development, while the Gulf remains sufficiently warm for formation west of Florida,” DaSilva said.

The first part of September could also bring an active stretch of downpours in the Northeast in part due to an increase in moisture originating from the tropics. Humidity levels will rebound significantly following the late-August cool spell, especially through much of this week.

