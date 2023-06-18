Tropical Storm Bret forms over the central Atlantic, forecast to become hurricane

The second tropical storm of the season is expected to strengthen into a hurricane in the Caribbean Sea later this week.

Tropical Storm Bret formed over the central Atlantic Ocean on Monday in an unusual development for the basin at this time of the year. All eyes will be on this system as it pushes westward across a zone of abnormally warm waters.

AccuWeather forecasters began referring to the system as a tropical rainstorm and issued AccuWeather Eye Path® maps over the past weekend as it already had a concentrated area of rain and thunderstorms.

The National Hurricane Center named Bret, which was spinning about halfway between Africa and the Lesser Antilles, at 5 p.m. EDT Monday. The system had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving west at 21 mph. Satellite images taken on Monday afternoon revealed a healthy and strengthening tropical system.

As of 5 a.m. EDT Tuesday, Bret continued to have maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, but its westward movement had slowed to 17 mph.

The storm was named Bret once its maximum sustained winds reached 39 mph and it displayed an organized center of circulation. It is not out of the question that the system could strengthen enough to become the first hurricane of the 2023 season in the Atlantic prior to nearing the eastern Caribbean.

This is unusually early for a tropical system to form in this part of the basin from a tropical wave that emerged from Africa. Typically, these Cabo Verde systems, as meteorologists refer to them, develop during the heart of the season from August through September.

“While it is rare to get a storm to develop over the south-central Atlantic in June, it is not completely unheard of,” AccuWeather Tropical Meteorologist Alex DaSilva said on June 15. There have been only a half-dozen or fewer tropical systems to develop in this zone over the past 25 years in June.

Conditions are favorable for strengthening

Currently, the ocean water temperatures from the Cabo Verde Islands to the Windward Islands range between 80 and 82 F, or 27 and 28 C, at the surface. Compared to typical mid-June sea surface temperatures, values observed this week are trending several degrees higher than the historical average. The approximate minimum threshold for tropical development is 80 F (26 C).

This image, captured on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, shows Tropical Storm Brett(center), a tropical wave and candidate for the next tropical depression and storm (right of center) and the Caribbean islands (upper left). AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ satellite.

An important factor that has allowed the sun's rays to warm the Atlantic waters quicker than in previous years is the reduced amount of Saharan dust. An abundance of Saharan dust in the atmosphere across the Atlantic basin can be a limiting factor in suppressing tropical formation. It will result in a very dry air mass overhead and reduces the sun's energy reaching the ocean's surface.

"Not only are water temperatures above the minimum threshold for tropical development, but the atmospheric environment the system is moving into has plenty of hot air as well," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said. "These factors are likely to allow the system to strengthen further and perhaps to a hurricane."

During its westward trek across the Atlantic waters, forecasters say that the tropical system will encounter varying levels of wind shear.

"Currently, this feature is in a pocket of low wind shear, which helps to create an environment conducive to development and strengthening," explained DaSilva. If wind shear increases along the path, then it may halt or slow the strengthening process.

Wind shear is the change in direction and speed of winds throughout the various levels of the atmosphere. It can critically influence how vertically stacked and organized a storm can become. As a tropical feature becomes more vertically stacked, it can strengthen and become more organized over the warm ocean waters. Strong vertical wind shear is typically bad news for tropical elements, as it can rip apart the layers stacked throughout the atmosphere.

When will it approach the Caribbean islands?

"On this westward track, it could be near the eastern Caribbean late in the week. As a result, anyone with interests in the eastern Caribbean will want to continue monitoring the progress of this system," explained AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.

"As the system nears the eastern Caribbean islands, there is a chance a dip in the jet stream just off the United States Atlantic coast is strong enough to tug the system on a more northwest and northerly course," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. "However, if that does not occur, a more westerly track will continue."

If the storm tracks near the islands of the eastern Caribbean, gusty winds and heavy rain could result in sporadic damage, such as downed tree branches, minor roof damage and isolated flooding in low-lying areas.

“There is a possibility the system may take a more westerly track or perhaps a last-minute jog to the north as it approaches the Caribbean,” Sosnowski explained, adding that this is a good example of why people in the system’s path should focus on the entire window of movement, rather than just the center of the AccuWeather Eye Path®, as well as projected impacts of torrential rain, gusty winds and rough surf.

Projected impacts of the system

Forecasters say that as the system passes by, wind gusts of 80–100 mph (128–161 km/h) could occur in close proximity to the storm with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 115 mph (185 km/h).

"The exact track and intensity of the storm will be key to wind and the level of impacts," Sosnowski said. "A less-intense tropical system passing some distance away from the islands may struggle to produce tropical storm force winds of 39 mph (63 km/h)."

Bands of rain that spread from the eastern small island to the Greater Antilles can result in general rainfall totals of 1–2 inches (25–50 mm). However, on the larger islands, such as Puerto Rico and Hispaniola, pockets of 4–8 inches (100–200 mm) of rain are possible and may result in an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 14 inches (360 mm).

"Just as with wind intensity, the amount of rain that falls will depend on the storm's track, strength and proximity to land," Sosnowski said.

Additional areas that AccuWeather forecasters are monitoring

Following directly behind the tropical rainstorm is a separate tropical wave that is closely being monitored. This batch of thunderstorms has a high chance of evolving into a tropical depression or storm at this time.

Now that Bret is used, the third name on the list for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season is Cindy.

AccuWeather meteorologists are also monitoring a broad area of low pressure near Central America.

It is possible that a more compact system may evolve from this zone over the western Caribbean later this week, Sosnowski said. If this happens, a batch of downpours and gusty thunderstorms could evolve into a weak tropical system as it drifts northward toward Florida.

There is also a potential tropical development zone in the East Pacific basin this week. An area of low pressure located well off the coast of southwestern Mexico has been producing a wide swath of showers and thunderstorms with a low chance of forming into a tropical system. However, conditions are likely to become less favorable for organization by midweek, and regardless of development, this feature should not directly impact land.

