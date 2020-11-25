Tropical disturbance lurking in Atlantic as hurricane season winds down
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Nov. 25, 2020 9:46 AM
Homes and property on several Colombian islands, including San Andres and Provedencia, were severely damaged on Nov. 19, after Iota struck the region as a powerful hurricane.
Less than a week remains in the hyperactive Atlantic hurricane season, a season that began ahead of schedule and went on to generate more named storms than any other in history.
All has been quiet in the Atlantic basin since Hurricane Iota charged into Nicaragua as a Category 4 storm with 155 mph winds on Nov. 16. But as is the case in such a prolific season for tropical development, another area of disturbed weather bears watching even as many Americans have the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday on their minds.
After Iota, which became the only Category 5 (160-mph) hurricane of 2020 in the Atlantic prior to making landfall, the next name on the list of tropical storms in the Greek alphabet is Kappa and forecasters are eyeing a candidate for that letter in the coming days over the central Atlantic.
This image, captured on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, shows clouds associated with a broad area of disturbed weather well east of the Bahamas and southeast of Bermuda. Over time, as this feature separates from a front, it may develop into a tropical or sub-tropical system. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East)
An area of disturbed weather was located along a cold front south of Bermuda on Tuesday, according to AccuWeather hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski.
"This disturbance is forecast to become detached from the southern part of the front by Thursday, or about 600 miles to the southeast of Bermuda. This disturbance may attempt to become a subtropical or even tropical storm later this week once it separates from the front," Kottlowski explained.
A subtropical system has both tropical and non-tropical characteristics. Subtropical systems may draw in a considerable amount of dry air into their circulation, may be more spread out in nature, when compared to tropical systems and may have a poor structure overall.
At present, AccuWeather meteorologists believe the chance of the disturbance becoming a tropical or subtropical depression is low, or about 30%, but that could change as the week progresses.
Strong westerly steering winds would likely keep any system that forms so far out in the Atlantic away from North America.
Thus far there have been 30 named storms, which is the most on record. The prior record-holder was the 2005 season with 28 systems of tropical storm strength or greater. The 2020 season has also tied 2005 for the record number of tropical depressions with 31.
Should a depression form in the area southeast of Bermuda later this week or at some other point in the Atlantic in the weeks ahead, 2020 would be in sole possession of the record-high number of tropical depressions, surpassing 2005. The 2005 season also holds the record for hurricanes with 15 and major hurricanes (Category 3 or stronger) with seven. So far in 2020, there have been 13 hurricanes with six of those reaching major hurricanes status.
The season will officially conclude Nov. 30, but forecasters caution that it's not unrealistic that a post-season storm could form in December. In the 2005 season, there were two named systems that roamed the Atlantic in December, including one, Epsilon, that became a hurricane.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
