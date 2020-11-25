Travel shuts down in southern India as Nivar makes landfall
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist &
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Nov. 25, 2020 10:31 AM
Parts of India were hit with heavy rain on Nov. 25, as Cyclone Nivar inched closer and closer to the country.
Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Nival has its sights set on southern India, where forecasters say it has the potential to unleash damaging winds and over 300 mm (a foot) of rain.
A well-marked low pressure system that formed in the southern Bay of Bengal over the weekend quickly organized into Cyclonic Storm Nivar on Tuesday morning, local time. Nivar has since strengthened into a very severe cyclonic storm in advance of landfall on Wednesday night. AccuWeather meteorologists have been monitoring this zone for potential tropical development since last week.
Severe Cyclonic Storm Nivar nearing landfall in southern India on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 25. RAMMB/CIRA
"Landfall is expected to occur along the Tamil Nadu coast between Puducherry and Chennai," noted AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls.
Prior to slamming ashore, the tropical cyclone strengthened into a very severe cyclonic storm. Very severe cyclonic storms can range in strength equivalent to that of a Category 1 hurricane to a Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale in the Atlantic or East Pacific basins.
On Tuesday, local media reported that train service to southern districts of Tamil Nadu was canceled as Nivar approached the coast. At least 27 trains from Chennai have been affected.
At Chennai's international airport, operations will remain suspended until 7:00 am, local time on Thursday, according to Asian News International.
Fishermen and shipping interests should avoid the rough seas caused by the cyclone in the southwestern Bay of Bengal through midweek.
"Wind gusts of 96-129 km/h (60-80 mph) are expected along the coast near and north of landfall, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 195 km/h (120 mph)," Nicholls said. Such winds can damage structures, knock over trees and leave communities without power.
Elsewhere across Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh, more localized damage is possible due to wind gusts that are forecast to reach 64-97 km/h (40-60 mph).
Storm surge and coastal flooding are likely just prior to and during landfall to the north of where the center of the cyclone moves ashore. This is most likely along the northern Tamil Nadu coast.
AccuWeather's current forecast Eye Path™ takes Nivar inland just to the south of Chennai, which would put the city in some of the storm's worst impacts including damaging wind gusts, flooding rainfall and coastal flooding due to storm surge.
Heavy rainfall is likely to be the most widespread impact across southern India, even well after landfall.
"Cyclonic Storm Nivar is expected to produce a widespread rainfall of 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 455 mm (18 inches) from Karaikal to Ongole in southeastern India," Nicholls said.
As of Wednesday evening, Chennai has already received nearly 300 mm (12 inches) of rain since rain began late on Monday, and flooding was seen in parts of the city.
A more general 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) of rainfall is forecast across the rest of Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh into parts of Telangana and Karnatka.
Flash flooding and mudslides will grow increasingly likely even as the storm loses wind intensity over land, with each hazard bringing a threat to life and property.
Due to the projected impacts on India, Nivar is a 2 on the AccuWeather ReamImpact™ Scale for Tropical Cyclones.
In comparison to the Saffir-Simpson scale, which has been used by meteorologists for decades and classifies storms by wind speed only, the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale is based on a broad range of important factors. The scale covers not only wind speed, but also flooding rain, storm surge and economic damage and loss. This communicates a more comprehensive representation of the potential impact of a storm to lives and livelihoods.
The brewing cyclone's upcoming strike on southern India would be the second landfalling cyclone in the Indian Ocean in less than a week.
Late Sunday, Cyclone Gati made landfall on the Somalia coast near Cape Hafun, the easternmost point of Africa, with the equivalent strength of a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale in the Atlantic or East Pacific basins. Gati became the first storm in the satellite era to hit the region with hurricane strength, according to NPR.
AccuWeather's forecasting experts, who regularly monitor the Indian Ocean, say yet another tropical threat could emerge in the basin prior to the end of the month.
"Conditions look favorable for another low over the southern Bay of Bengal toward the end of November. There is a chance this low can become a cyclonic storm before striking southern India and Sri Lanka in early December," Nicholls said.
In fact, this feature could impact some of the same areas that look to be impacted by Nivar.
Tropical activity usually picks up this time of year in the northern Indian Ocean once the Southwest monsoon weather pattern recedes. The Southwest monsoon typically occurs from June to October and is responsible for bringing wet weather to India throughout the summer.
