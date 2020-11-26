Tropical development possible in Atlantic as season nears its end
By
Courtney Spamer, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Nov. 26, 2020 10:40 AM
Homes and property on several Colombian islands, including San Andres and Provedencia, were severely damaged on Nov. 19, after Iota struck the region as a powerful hurricane.
With November almost over and the official end of the Atlantic hurricane season nearing, AccuWeather meteorologists continue to monitor an area of disturbed weather that could become the last named storm of the 2020 season.
This year's hurricane season has been not only hyperactive when compared to normal, but also a record-breaker. The 30th storm of the season was Iota, which charged into Nicaragua on Nov. 16 as a Category 4 hurricane with 155-mph winds. However, since Iota dissipated over Central America, tropical activity has slowed considerably across the Atlantic basin.
Despite the late-season doldrums, forecasters remain focused on the possibility that one last storm could take shape over the central Atlantic.
This image, captured on Thursday morning, Nov. 26, 2020, shows clouds associated with a broad area of disturbed weather well southeast of Bermuda. Over time, as this feature separates from a front, it may develop into a tropical or sub-tropical system. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East)
The specific disturbance that forecasters are watching closely is southeast of Bermuda. It is expected that this will remain an area of concern through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
"It's not out of the question that the tropical disturbance well to the southeast of Bermuda could become a subtropical or even a tropical storm before the end of November," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist and Lead Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski.
A subtropical system has both tropical and non-tropical characteristics. Subtropical systems may draw a considerable amount of dry air into their circulation and may be more spread out in nature, when compared to tropical systems and may have a poor structure overall.
At present, AccuWeather meteorologists believe the chance of the disturbance becoming a tropical or subtropical depression is low, or about 30%, but that could change as the week progresses.
Whether a defined tropical feature forms or not, strong westerly winds would likely keep any system that forms so far out in the Atlantic away from North America, preventing any impacts from reaching land.
AccuWeather meteorologists are also keeping an eye on a possible development area near the Azores on the far eastern side of the Atlantic Basin.
Just like the disturbance closer to Bermuda, this disturbance has a low possibility, 30% or less, of developing into a defined system. However, because it is so close to land, it could still help to bring rain to parts of Europe next week.
The 30 named storms thus far during the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season shattered the previous record of 28 storms from the notorious 2005 hurricane season, which produced storms such as Katrina, Rita and Wilma. In addition, another record was set this season with 12 named storms making landfall along U.S. coastlines. Five of those landfalls were in Louisiana.
Should a depression form in the area southeast of Bermuda later this week or at some other point in the Atlantic in the weeks ahead, 2020 would be in sole possession of the record-high number of tropical depressions, surpassing 2005's count of 31. The 2005 season also holds the record for hurricanes with 15 and major hurricanes (Category 3 or stronger) with seven. So far in 2020, there have been 13 hurricanes with six of those reaching major hurricane status.
The season will officially conclude on Nov. 30, but forecasters caution that it's not unrealistic that a post-season storm could form in December. In the 2005 season, there were two named systems that roamed the Atlantic in December, including one, Epsilon, that became a hurricane.
Related:
