The next West Pacific tropical threat is brewing in the Philippine Sea
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Aug. 20, 2020 1:50 PM
Hongkongers were cleaning up their city in the wake of typhoon Higos as it moved away from the city on August 19.
As former Tropical Storm Higos dissipates over southern China, AccuWeather forecasters have pinpointed a new tropical disturbance brewing in the West Pacific Ocean.
An area of low pressure just east of the island of Luzon in the Philippines is being watched for tropical development in the coming days.
This satellite image taken on Aug. 20, 2020 during Thursday night, local time, shows showers and thunderstorms over the northern Philippines produced by the tropical low organizing in the Philippine Sea. (Photo/CIRA RAMMB)
The low is located over the warm waters of the Philippine Sea and will be in an area of light wind shear, or the change in direction and speed of wind in the atmosphere, through the end of the week and into the weekend.
These factors will allow the low to become more organized by Saturday as it drifts to the north and northeast.
According to AccuWeather Lead International Meteorologist Jason Nicholls, the light wind shear and warm waters will provide an environment for the system to strengthen into a tropical depression, or perhaps a tropical storm, as it passes east of Taiwan and over the Ryukyu Islands this weekend.
Whether or not an organized tropical feature develops, this system is forecast to bring round of tropical downpours to the northern Philippines through Friday.
Heavy rainfall will shift north into Taiwan over the weekend as the system is expected to track just east of the island nation before turning toward southern Japan through the end of the weekend.
By Sunday, the heavy rain is forecast to arrive over the Ryukyu Islands.
A path close to Taiwan will allow rainfall totals to reach 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) along the eastern side of the island. Rainfall totals across the Ryukyu Islands are forecast to reach 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 250 mm (10 inches), which can lead to flash flooding and mudslides.
"Damaging winds will be possible across the Ryukyu Islands depending on the intensity of the system," said Nicholls. He added that rough seas are expected across the Philippine Sea into the weekend.
Interests across southern Japan should monitor the path of this system for potential impacts into the beginning of next week.
This is not the first tropical system to try to organize near the northern Philippines. Higos, which made landfall over southern China on Wednesday, local time, got its start as a tropical disturbance near Luzon.
Higos strengthened into a tropical storm in the middle of the South China Sea on Tuesday, and, at one point, packed winds of 95 km/h (60 mph) as it traveled northwestward.
As a tropical storm, Higos made landfall on Wednesday in the southern Guangdong province of China, just southwest of Hong Kong and Macau.
AccuWeather forecasters are also monitoring Genevieve near Baja California Sur in the East Pacific as well as a number of features in the Atlantic.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.