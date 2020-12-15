Severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa to take aim at Fiji
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Dec. 15, 2020 7:21 AM
Large amounts of sea foam formed along the shoreline of First Bay in Queensland, Australia, on Dec. 13 after a weekend of intense storms.
Following days of disorganization, the first storm of the season reached tropical cyclone strength in the South Pacific early this week, and additional development was not far behind.
A tropical depression located east of Vanuatu strengthened late Sunday night, local time, to become Tropical Cyclone Yasa. At its time of formation, Yasa packed wind speeds equivalent to a tropical storm in the Atlantic and East Pacific basins.
Yasa remained nearly stationary for several days while churning east of the Vanuatu coast. Due to the availability of a few favorable atmospheric factors, Yasa was able to rapidly gain strength overnight Monday, local time.
"Favorable conditions for tropical cyclone formation including light wind shear and warm ocean waters are currently in place across the region," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty explained.
Severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa (left) and Tropical Cyclone Zazu (right) churn in the East Pacific Ocean basin on Tuesday evening, local time. (RAMMB/CIRA)
As of Monday evening, local time, Yasa was a Category 2 tropical cyclone with 10-minute average sustained winds of 102 km/h (63 mph), equivalent to a strong tropical storm in the Atlantic and East Pacific basins.
Just 24 hours later, by Tuesday evening, Yasa had exploded into a dangerous Category 4 severe tropical cyclone with 10-minute average sustained winds of 185 km/h (115 mph), the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
After days of drifting rather aimlessly, Yasa will begin to pick up forward speed over the next 24-48 hours, taking it on a general track to the east-southeast. This trend to the east-southeast may spell danger for portions of Fiji through the end of the week.
While some stormy weather will continue for portions of Vanuatu through Wednesday, the heaviest rainfall and strongest winds from Yasa will shift to Fiji. As Severe Tropical Cyclone Yasa strengthens and moves slowly toward Fiji, torrential downpours, gusty winds and rough seas will impact the region through the end of the week.
The slow movement of the storm will mean that the threat of tropical rainfall and gusty winds will last for several days.
With the current track of Yasa, a Fiji landfall is likely to occur late Thursday or early Friday morning. At landfall, Yasa is forecast to pack wind speeds equivalent of a strong Category 4 hurricane in the Atlantic and East Pacific basins.
If Yasa tracks slightly slower than currently forecast and is able to strengthen further, it is not out of the question it could gain 10-minute average sustained winds of over 220 km/h (140 mph). If Yasa is able to strengthen to that level, the storm would make landfall as the equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic and East Pacific basins.
Regardless of whether Yasa approaches Fiji as the equivalent of a strong Category 4 hurricane or Category 5 hurricane, it will unleash dangerous wind gusts and torrential rainfall across the country.
These bands of torrential rainfall will enhance the risk for widespread flash flooding and widespread wind damage. The risk for mudslides will also increase across Fiji, Douty noted.
Yasa is not the only tropical concern for the South Pacific basin this week. Hot on the heels of the first tropical cyclone of the season to brew in the South Pacific, a second tropical cyclone bubbled to life in the basin early Monday morning, local time.
An area of disturbed weather located south of American Samoa organized enough to become a tropical depression on Sunday, local time. Due to the aforementioned availability of favorable conditions, this tropical depression strengthened into Tropical Cyclone Zazu as it churned near Tonga early Monday morning, local time.
As of Tuesday evening, local time, Tropical Cyclone Zazu was packing winds the equivalent of a tropical storm in the Atlantic and East Pacific basins.
Tropical Cyclone Zazu will push generally southeast over the next few days and can bring periods of heavy rain to portions of American Samoa, Tonga and Niue.
Zazu will likely drift into stronger steering winds at the jet stream level of the atmosphere by Wednesday and will likely be quickly whisked away from any landmasses.
In addition to threats caused by wind and rain, both of these cyclones can stir up dangerous waves and lead to strong rip currents as winds around each storm become stronger. Boaters should exercise caution and avoid open waters when possible.
The area of low pressure that eventually became Yasa began developing near American Samoa earlier last week as it first strengthened into a tropical depression on Friday, while to the north of Fiji.
Before developing into a tropical cyclone, this tropical low brought heavy downpours to American Samoa from Monday to Wednesday, local time. Pago Pago International Airport recorded 62 mm (2.43 inches) during this time frame, and higher amounts likely fell in the mountains of the island.
The South Pacific tropical cyclone season officially began on Nov. 1, 2020 and will run through April 30, 2021.
