Rapidly-strengthening Eta to slam Honduras, Nicaragua as a major hurricane
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Nov. 1, 2020 11:53 AM
|
Updated Nov. 2, 2020 2:00 PM
Damaging winds, flash flooding and mudslides will be possible as Eta moves inland over parts of Central America
Eta, the 28th named storm and the 12th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, strengthened into a powerful Category 3 hurricane over the western Caribbean during early Monday afternoon. Forecasters warned that further strengthening of the hurricane is likely, and Eta is now expected to reach Category 4 hurricane force -- which would make it a very dangerous major hurricane -- before slamming into Central America with potentially disastrous impacts Tuesday.
AccuWeather meteorologists have rated Eta a 4 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes as it is projected to make landfall in Central America early Tuesday, posing a host of dangers including a life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic flooding rainfall and destructive winds.
The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale is a 6-point scale with ratings of less than one and 1 to 5. In contrast to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which classifies storms by wind speed only, the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale is based on a broad range of important factors, including wind speed, flooding rain, storm surge and economic damage and loss.
If Eta reaches Category 4 strength, it would be a rare feat for this late in the season. Only three Category 4 hurricanes — Lenny in 1999, Michelle in 2001, and Paloma in 2008 — and one Category 5 hurricane — the Cuba Hurricane of 1932 -- have developed in the Atlantic during the month of November.
Eta, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, was churning 105 miles (170 km) east-northeast of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, earl Monday afternoon. The hurricane was moving to the west at 9 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center of Eta and tropical-storm-force winds extend 115 miles (185 km) from the center.
The governments of Honduras and Nicaragua have issued hurricane watches and warnings. A hurricane warning was in effect for the coast of Nicaragua from the Honduras border to Sandy Bay Sirpi, Nicaragua, Monday. A hurricane watch was in effect for the northern coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca to the Nicaragua border.
The storm has already written new pages in the record books before the potentially devastating hit to Nicaragua and Honduras. When Eta became a tropical storm on Saturday evening, the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season tied 2005 for generating the most tropical storms in one season. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) had never used the name Eta before this storm, making it the farthest the center ever dipped into the Greek alphabet to name a tropical storm. 2005 was the only other year to use Greek letters to name Atlantic storms after the season's designated list was exhausted.
This image, captured at midday on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, shows a rapidly strengthening Hurricane Eta approaching the coast of Central America. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East)
As Eta continues to track westward, it will do so in atmospheric conditions, including very warm water and low vertical wind shear, that are conducive for intensification. AccuWeather meteorologists expect Eta to ramp up quickly in intensity and reach Category 4 major hurricane status prior to landfall in Central America Tuesday morning. A Category 4 hurricane has maximum sustained winds of 130 to 156 mph (209-251 km/h).
Winds and rainfall will begin to increase as the storm makes a beeline toward Central America. The outer bands of Eta were already lashing the shores of Nicaragua and Honduras Monday morning.
Near and just north of the center, where the hurricane makes landfall, a life-threatening storm surge of 12-18 feet is predicted to inundate coastal locations in northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras.
Although Eta is expected to make landfall in Central America, impacts will extend beyond that landmass.
Heavy rainfall and gusty winds were already affecting Jamaica as early as Sunday morning. While the storm is expected to track far enough to the south to spare the island of any damaging winds, rain will continue through Monday.
Heavier rain will fall in Central America, with a widespread 4-8 inches (100-200 mm) expected. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 30 inches (760 mm) in the higher elevations can lead to widespread flash flooding and mudslides.
Eta will produce wind gusts of 80-100 mph (130-160 km/h) near and to the north of where the landfall occurs, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 140 mph (225 km/h) expected in Nicaragua or Honduras. This can lead to widespread damage to trees, structures and power lines closest to the landfall point along the coast, with localized damage extending inland as well.
"It is possible that as Eta moves closer to land, the cyclone may slow or stall off the coastline of Nicaragua and lose wind intensity before landfall," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.
Eta could slow down or stall near the coast of Central America before, during or shortly after landfall. There are a few long-range plausible scenarios if Eta slows down or stalls.
One possibility is that the storm re-emerges on the Pacific side of Central America.
Another scenario is that Eta meanders northeastward after the Central America encounter or that a spin-off storm from Eta forms and behaves in the same manner. In this case, impacts to Cuba, Florida and the Bahamas would not be completely out of the question during the second week of November.
"However, the system may not be in a rush to move at a steady pace in this northward long-range scenario," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.
"The long-term movement of Eta, if it survives the encounter with Central America, is highly uncertain, but there is potential for the system or a spinoff to linger and wander around into the middle of November somewhere from the western Caribbean to the southwestern Atlantic," Sosnowski said.
At this time, the most likely outcome is that Eta moves inland over Central America and dissipates. In this scenario, tremendous impacts will be felt across Central America in terms of life-threatening flooding rainfall and mudslides. AccuWeather meteorologists will continue to keep an eye on Eta in case one of the other scenarios begins to appear more likely.
Eta is the strongest Atlantic hurricane this late in the calendar year since Otto in 2016, according to Colorado State University Meteorologist Phil Klotzbach. Otto became a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall in southern Nicaragua and was blamed for 18 fatalities in Central America, according to the National Hurricane Center.
