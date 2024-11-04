Rafael strengthens near Cuba, may approach US later this weekend

Hurricane Rafael will eventually emerge over the Gulf of Mexico but AccuWeather hurricane experts say U.S. impacts are still not set in stone.

Tropical Storm Rafael officially strengthened into a hurricane on the evening of Nov. 5 as the storm bore down on Cuba.

Rafael has strengthened into a hurricane and is expected to track into the Gulf of Mexico after making landfall in Cuba.

AccuWeather has been monitoring the threat since the middle of October, well before the National Hurricane Center issued potential development alerts. Hurricane experts designated a tropical rainstorm Saturday to further raise public awareness of the situation's potential seriousness.

Rafael strengthened into a hurricane on Tuesday evening with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. By Wednesday morning, maximum sustained winds had increased to 100 mph or a Category 2 hurricane. AccuWeather hurricane experts say Rafael could make landfall in Cuba late Wednesday afternoon as a major Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

"Steering breezes will guide the hurricane across Cuba into Wednesday night," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said, "In this zone, waters are sufficiently warm, and disruptive breezes and wind shear will be low."

As the hurricane moves northward through the middle of the week and gains wind intensity, heavy, flooding rain and damaging winds are expected across Cuba. There will be the likelihood of flash flooding and mudslides. A storm surge of 6-10 feet can occur in parts of the south-facing coastline.

The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes is a 3 for Cuba. The RealImpact™ Scale considers the magnitude of rainfall, storm surge, mudslides, flooding and wind, as well as the economic impacts on populated areas. The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale only takes into account the storm's wind intensity.

Rafael will spend some time as a Category 1 or 2 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico before losing some wind intensity due to progressively cooler waters and increasing wind shear. Once it enters the Gulf, AccuWeather hurricane experts say there are several routes the storm could take.

"Once in the Gulf of Mexico, slight differences in Rafael's intensity and atmospheric steering winds could have a significant impact on its final track," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said.

Rafael and its winds will be large enough and strong enough to create rough seas over the Gulf of Mexico, building surf and triggering beach erosion along shores. Some coastal flooding is likely to the north and east of the storm track, should it make landfall.

The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes for the U.S. is a less than one.

Still great 'wiggle room' with Rafael's track toward US

The highest probability of any U.S. landfall is along the central Louisiana coast. However, since steering breezes may change a bit late this week and this weekend due to the approach of a non-tropical storm from the south-central U.S., there is a wide window as to where, or if, landfall will occur.

Other scenarios take Rafael westward across the Gulf of Mexico versus jogging it northward toward the U.S. In this case, impacts on the U.S. would be minimal.

"It is also possible Rafael is torn apart by strong winds high in the atmosphere and dissipates in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall," Deger said.

A stronger hurricane may also tend to track more to the east rather than north. In this case, impacts would be greater along the Florida Gulf coast, including from storm surge. This is the least likely scenario at this point.

In yet another scenario, Rafael may lose so much wind intensity that it arrives in the U.S. as a tropical depression or wind and rainstorm. Regardless, this will not be a situation where there is a strengthening major hurricane that makes landfall in the U.S., but rather something less intense in terms of wind intensity. Impacts from rainfall can still be experienced well inland.

Dangerous effects can extend outward from the storm center, especially on its eastern side. People should not just focus on the eye path but rather on AccuWeather's forecast impact zones, which its team of dozens of meteorologists will heavily scrutinize throughout the storm's life cycle.

AccuWeather meteorologists say there will be a zone of downpours that sets up well ahead of Rafael over the southern Atlantic coast into the weekend. These preceding downpours can trigger incidents of flash flooding, but a repeat of the flooding disaster that led up to Helene is not expected.

Elsewhere in the tropical Atlantic

AccuWeather meteorologists are watching another area that could churn out a tropical depression or storm as it approaches the Leeward Islands and moves along the northern islands of the Caribbean this week. Another area is being monitored off the coast of Africa.

Sara is the next name on the list of tropical storms for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season after Rafael.

