Will Rafael bring another flash flood disaster to the southeastern US?

While there are some similarities and flash flood risks due to Rafael and preliminary downpours, there are striking differences that should prevent a major flooding disaster when compared to Helene.

Rafael, along with a non-tropical storm, will spread drenching rain and locally severe thunderstorms over parts of the interior South Central and Southeastern states as it moves inland this weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Heavy rain will also precede downpours from Rafael in part of the Southeast, which also happened before Hurricane Helene.

The heavy rainfall may prime the dry landscape enough to trigger flooding more easily than if the tropical storm were to move over the region on its own.

In late September, heavy rain fell on the southern Appalachians before Helene's arrival. However, a striking difference this time will be that the heaviest rain is likely to fall on the coastal areas of the Southeast rather than the southern Appalachians, and much of Rafael's big rain may fall farther to the west and not overlap.

In the recent flash flood disaster in the southern Appalachians, intense rain fell just before Helene's arrival and produced flash flooding on its own. Hours later, Helene arrived and unloaded copious amounts of rain in roughly the same area.

Rainfall just prior to and during Hurricane Helene from late Sept. 2024.

In the current situation, the widespread dry ground may absorb a significant amount of rain that falls at midweek. Parts of the Southeast have not had more than spotty showers since Helene in late September.

The rain from Wednesday to Thursday can be heavy but spread out over many more hours compared to the scenario that occurred before Helene. A broad zone of 2-4 inches of rain is forecast along the southern Atlantic coastal plain, with local amounts of 8-12 inches. However, the downpours will occur in a zone with a five-week deficit of 2-4 inches.

Another difference will be the gap after the rain before Rafael's arrival. This time, a break of one to multiple days is possible, compared to Helene, which was only several hours to at most a day. In this case, the midweek rain will have a chance to cycle through and run off before any rain from Rafael may arrive.

There is also the potential for the bulk of Rafael's rain to fall well west of the heaviest downpours from Wednesday to Thursday. This would result in a more even distribution of rainfall in the southern United States that could prevent widespread flooding problems.

Despite the differences, enough rain could fall on central and southeastern Georgia and the South Carolina Low Country to cause urban-style flooding and flooding in low-lying areas from Wednesday to Thursday.

Any tropical storm or hurricane that transitions to a tropical rainstorm has the potential for excessive rainfall and flooding should it track over the region. Rainfall from either the midweek downpours or from Rafael could be enough to trigger urban and small-stream flooding at the local level.

Even though the ground has become dry in the weeks since Helene, it may not take as much rain to trigger issues in the southern Appalachians, especially where drainage infrastructure and roads have not been fully repaired since Hurricane Helene.

A damaged tree canopy post-Helene from the southern Appalachians to some coastal areas of the Southeast may also lead to greater and faster runoff in some instances than if most trees were still intact.

No matter how similar Rafael's setup may seem to Helene, no two storms are ever the same, and the outcome is likely to be different or occur in different locations.

Aside from the risk of flash flooding, which may be focused on a small area, the storm may bring much-needed rain and wildfire relief over a broad area later this weekend to next week. In some cases, the storm duo may bring the first soaking rain in months to parts of the Central and Eastern states.

