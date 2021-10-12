Pamela to unleash excessive rain, flash flooding in Texas
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Oct. 12, 2021 12:34 PM EDT
This image, captured on Tuesday morning, Oct. 12, 2021, shows Hurricane Pamela (lower left) and a potent non-tropical storm system (right of upper center). Bands of clouds, showers and thunderstorms were already developing over Texas in advance of the storm systems. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East)
Hurricane Pamela will not only pose significant dangers across Mexico, as it is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane, but its impacts will also be felt across parts of the United States while it treks farther inland. Excessive rainfall and flash flooding are predicted in portions of central Texas as Pamela arrives by late week. The system's interaction with a non-tropical system will enhance rainfall further.
Pamela was a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph Tuesday morning. It was spinning 185 miles south-southeast of the southern tip of the Baja Peninsula of Mexico over the East Pacific and moving north at 13 mph. AccuWeather forecasters expect it to strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane before landfall in western Mexico by Wednesday morning.
However, concerns will linger much beyond landfall even as the storm loses wind intensity as it pushes inland.
"A significant flash flooding risk will occur across parts of Texas in the coming days as tropical moisture from Pamela is drawn northward and interacts with an intensifying storm system over the central United States," AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said.
Flash flood watches and warnings were in places across much of Texas on Tuesday. (AccuWeather / National Weather Service)
That non-tropical storm system and its associated cold front will first ignite a round of severe thunderstorms over portions of the Plains from late Tuesday to Tuesday night. The thunderstorms will be potent and bring the risk for tornadoes.
Drenching showers and thunderstorms due to the approach of the front can saturate the soil and lead to runoff in some cases from Tuesday to Wednesday afternoon. Isolated incidents of flash flooding can precede the arrival of Pamela's torrential rain.
As Pamela pushes over land, the system will lose wind intensity. By the time Pamela moves northeastward across central Texas, it will likely be a tropical rainstorm. AccuWeather forecasters warn that it will still be a potentially dangerous system and unleash life-threatening flooding and pose potential for serious property damage and travel disruptions.
The combination of the strengthening non-tropical storm system, its associated stalled front, and moisture from the Tropical Rainstorm Pamela are poised to unleash torrential rainfall from near the Big Bend area of the Rio Grande River to portions of north-central Texas late Wednesday into Thursday night.
Within this zone, a general 4-8 inches of rain is anticipated with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 10 inches in central Texas.
Rain will pour down so quickly that flash, urban and small stream flooding is expected. Much of the rainfall may fall in 8 hours or less with the potential for rainfall rates of 2 inches per hour or greater in some cases.
That is likely to unfold despite the fact that the region could use a good soaking rainfall. Many areas have been abnormally dry for a long stretch, and some areas are in the grips of moderate drought, according to the United States Drought Monitor.
Cities such as Houston, Corpus Christi and Port Arthur, Texas, and Lake Charles, Louisiana, that were hit the hardest by excessive rain and flooding earlier this year may avoid most of Pamela's rain. But, other areas to the north and west may not be as fortunate.
The most substantial flooding could threaten the Hill Country northwest of San Antonio and west of Austin, Porter said. "These areas are places where serious flash flooding has occurred in the past, especially in the higher ground," Porter warned.
Cities at risk for flash flooding mid- to late-week include Dallas, Fort Worth, Del Rio, Kerrville, Waco and Tyler, Texas.
Beyond the Dallas/Fort Worth area, flash flooding may also occur farther to the northeast across southeastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas prior to the end of this week.
"As rainfall rates intensify, water may quickly rise, especially near streams, other waterways and low-lying areas," Porter said.
Forecasters urge motorists to avoid driving through flooded areas, as water may still be on the rise and it could be deeper than it appears. In some cases, road surfaces can wash away beneath floodwaters.
Low water crossings, underpasses and areas that drain poorly are likely to be the first places to flood. Some unprotected areas along streams and rivers will also take on rising water in this situation.
"As substantial as the rain and flooding risk is, only fast-forward motion of Pamela may prevent even higher amounts of rainfall and a widespread flooding disaster," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller said.
Pamela is rated less than one on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes for the U.S., even though Pamela is forecast to make landfall in Mexico as a 3 on the scale. There is an extreme risk to lives and property in Mexico due to Pamela, related to wind, coastal flooding, flooding rainfall, and mudslides.
In the U.S., there is a moderate risk to lives and property due primarily to flooding rainfall.
At the end of this week and this weekend, dry air is forecast to push southeastward across areas in the path of Pamela's rain. The dry weather will quickly dry out the ground and allow streams and rivers to recede.
Rain from Pamela will not affect Blue Origin launch
The swath of heavy rain associated with Pamela is forecast to target areas well to the southeast of the Blue Origin rocket launch site near Van Horn, Texas, which is located in western Texas. The rocket will carry 90-year-old actor William Shatner and three other people into space. Shatner played Captain James T. Kirk in the 1960s TV series Star Trek as well as several other characters in movies and TV series in the following decades. This will be Shatner's first real trip to the edge of Earth's atmosphere.
Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket sits on the landing pad after carrying passengers Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism company Blue Origin, brother Mark Bezos, Oliver Daemen and Wally Funk, from its spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Gusty winds due to the large storm over the western U.S. forced Tuesday's launch to be postponed with liftoff rescheduled for 9:30 a.m. EDT Wednesday.
"Wind is the only potential [weather-related] issue for the revised launch on Wednesday morning," AccuWeather Meteorologist Andrew Johnson-Levine said. Even though the strongest winds will subside by midweek, there can still be some gusts topping 10 mph from the lingering storm in the U.S. on Wednesday morning, Johnson-Levine explained.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, DIRECTVstream, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeatherNOW is streaming on Roku and XUMO.