Fall foliage covered by early-season snow across Rocky Mountains
By
Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer
Updated Oct. 12, 2021 7:25 PM EDT
Bill Wadell is in Montana, where the snow is already causing problems on the roadways.
Autumn is in full swing across the United States with Halloween candy filling the shelves at grocery stores and pumpkin spice-flavored beverages being served up at coffee shops across the country. But one region just had a full-scale preview of winter.
The first widespread snowstorm of the season blanketed the Intermountain West over the weekend and through the first part of the week, causing disruptions from the mountains of Montana to the rim of the Grand Canyon.
AccuWeather National News Reporter Bill Waddell was in Montana for the storm where some trees were still sporting vibrant foliage amid the wintry scene.
Colorful foliage was still on many trees in Montana when the early-season storm blanketed the state in snow. (AccuWeather/ Bill Wadell)
The storm left behind more than a winter wonderland.
Over a foot of snow blanked parts of the northern Rockies, including the higher elevations of Montana and Wyoming. Thundersnow was even reported amid some intense bursts of snow.
A yardstick was required to measure the accumulation in Pony, Montana, where snow totals approached the 30-inch mark in just 24 hours.
Traffic through mountain passes, such as Bozeman Pass in Montana, ground to a halt at times as poor road conditions clogged the roads for a time. Traffic was flowing again at Bozeman Pass by Tuesday afternoon, although the snow was still slowing down some traffic.
Yellowstone National Park was one of the more mountainous areas that saw snow with the steam from Old Faithful blending into the snowy scenery surrounding the famous geyser.
Over 500 miles to the southwest, snow was also accumulating at the rim of the Grand Canyon with park officials warning visitors of snow-packed and icy roads on Tuesday morning.
The same system responsible for the snow also sent chilly air across the region. No daily record lows were broken, but temperatures did dip as much as 15 to 30 degrees F below normal.
The Mercury in Missoula, Montana, dipped down to 17 F early Tuesday morning, the lowest temperature in the town since Feb. 28.
It was not quite as cold in Salt Lake City, but residents had to bundle up when stepping outside on Tuesday morning when AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures bottomed out at 20 F.
The early-season snowstorm may have been disruptive, but it did have some benefits.
“Some people are not ready for this blast of winter weather, but the snow and cold is a welcome relief for fire crews that have been battling wildfires out here for weeks,” Wadell said.
The rain and snow are also a step in the right direction to help with the widespread drought across the interior West, although this storm was just a drop in the bucket for what is needed to end the long-term drought.
