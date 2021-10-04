Severe flooding overwhelms Oman following historic landfall by Cyclone Shaheen
The death toll rose on Monday in Oman one day after Shaheen made an unprecedented landfall in the country. And forecasters said the landfall wasn't the only unusual part about the storm's journey.
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Oct. 4, 2021 12:30 PM EDT
This satellite image shows Shaheen making landfall in northeastern Oman on Sunday night, October 3, 2021. (CIRA/RAMMB)
Parts of northeastern Oman were reeling Monday following a direct strike from a deadly and rare tropical cyclone that made landfall over the weekend.
Cyclone Shaheen roared ashore as the first cyclone to make landfall in northeastern Oman in more than 130 years on Sunday night. The storm unleashed flooding rainfall and strong winds and was blamed for at least 13 fatalities as of Monday, according to the BBC.
The Associated Press reported that two of the fatalities were Iranian fishermen who had gone missing while out near the fishing village of Pasabandar. At least three other fishermen are reportedly missing.
Shaheen made landfall near Al-Khaburah, Oman, a city located on the northern shore of the country. At the time of landfall, Shaheen packed three-minute average sustained wind speeds of 63 mph (102 km/h) and was the equivalent of a strong tropical storm in the Atlantic and East Pacific basins. It was designated as a "severe cyclonic storm" by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which monitors the North Indian Ocean basin.
Shaheen is the first cyclonic storm to strike northeastern Oman in modern record-keeping, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist and Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls.
The last time northeastern Oman was dealt a blow by a cyclonic storm was back in the 19th century. An unnamed cyclone struck northeastern Oman on June 5, 1890, and more than 750 people were killed due to flooding rainfall and damaging winds.
Shaheen's path was unusual for a variety of reasons, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
This photo released by Oman News Agency shows a flooded street of the Al Khaburah district after Cyclone Shaheen, in Oman, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. The death toll from Cyclone Shaheen rose on Monday while other fishermen from Iran remained missing as the storm moved further inland into Oman and weakened. (Oman News Agency via AP)
According to the BBC, Shaheen produced waves up to 32 feet in height along the coast, and Oman's state news agency said that armed forces were conducting a number of flood rescues. More than 5,000 people were evacuated into 80 different shelters.
What became Shaheen began its life last week when a well-marked low pressure moved out of western India and into the Arabian Sea. Forecasters say the circulation of this low pressure can be traced back to what remained of the former Cyclone Gulab. Gulab brought heavy rainfall to portions of eastern and northern India last week.
Once this well-marked low pressure entered the Arabian Sea, it was able to strengthen and was given a new name as it tracked westward. Shaheen ultimately pushed into the Gulf of Oman this weekend.
"No cyclone has entered the Gulf of Oman from the east since at least 1960," Nicholls said.
Widespread rainfall amounts of 3-6 inches (75-150 mm) had already fallen across portions of northern Oman as of Monday. Northern portions of Oman typically average just a few hundredths of an inch of rain for the entire month of October.
This deluge of heavy rainfall quickly overwhelmed the region's dry ground and triggered widespread flash flooding. Images from the Al-Khaburah district, near Shaheen's landfall, showed roadways completely underwater with floating debris.
Not long after making landfall, Shaheen began to lose wind intensity. As of Monday afternoon, local time, Shaheen was a depression over western Oman. What remains of Shaheen will continue to be quickly torn apart as it tracks southwestward due to the very dry air in place across much of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
In this photo released by the Oman News Agency, Oman Air Force personnel fly over the Al Khaburah district to assess damage from Cyclone Shaheen, in Oman, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (Oman News Agency via AP)
While the track of Shaheen was certainly unique, AccuWeather forecasters say tropical activity in the Indian Ocean basin at large is rather common during early October.
The North Indian Ocean tropical season does not have specific start or end dates like the Atlantic or East Pacific tropical seasons, but it is typically most active between April and December, with a peak in activity from May to November.
