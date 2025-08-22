Next Atlantic tropical storm in the making following Erin

A tropical rainstorm moving north of the Leeward Islands is forecast to strengthen and could become the next hurricane in the Atlantic after Erin, with Bermuda potentially in its path.

Copied

There are two systems in the Atlantic that forecasters are closely watching for potential development into tropical storms right after the impacts of Hurricane Erin.

A tropical rainstorm is likely to evolve into a named tropical storm, and potentially a hurricane, during the coming days in the central Atlantic, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Additional areas are also being closely monitored for development in the wake of Hurricane Erin.

The next names on the queue of tropical storms and hurricanes for the 2025 Atlantic season are Fernand, Gabrielle and Humberto.

Rainstorm to strengthen before reaching Bermuda

"We expect this cluster of downpours and thunderstorm squalls to strengthen to a tropical storm over the weekend as it moves north of the Leeward Islands," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

The Leeward Islands are a chain in the northeastern Caribbean, stretching from Dominica and Guadeloupe northward to the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.

Impacts in the Leewards from this system are expected to be less significant than those from Erin. While this rainstorm is more spread out than Erin at this very early stage, its forecast track will steer most showers and thunderstorms away from the islands, rather than parallel across them.

Puerto Rico should experience little to no direct impact from the tropical rainstorm, though a few indirect showers and thunderstorms may occur.

Because this system is forecast to turn northward much sooner than Erin, it raises the potential for a close approach or direct strike to Bermuda, possibly as a hurricane.

“This storm is expected to produce several inches of rain, wind gusts of 40-60 mph, rough seas and surf and storm surge of several feet,” DaSilva said.

Waters along the projected path of the rainstorm are warm enough to help it strengthen into a tropical storm and potentially a hurricane.

The magnitude of impacts on Bermuda early next week will depend on the storm’s exact track and intensity as it approaches this weekend and moves past the islands early next week. For example, if the track of the storm shifts much farther to the east, forecast conditions may vastly improve in Bermuda, even if the storm is more intense.

Beyond Bermuda, the storm may track close enough to Newfoundland, Canada, to bring rough seas, strong winds and heavy rain during the middle of next week.

“Because the storm is forecast to track much farther east than Erin and is likely to be smaller in overall size, indirect impacts should be significantly less than Erin’s," AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

AccuWeather tracking additional areas for potential tropical development

A tropical wave of low pressure is tracking much farther south across the Atlantic than the most recent tropical rainstorm. On its current path, the disturbance is expected to move through the Windward Islands, in the southeastern Caribbean, and could later brush the northern coast of South America.

“This tropical wave moving through the Atlantic’s main development region has only a limited window for development over the next few days before encountering dry air and hostile atmospheric conditions,” AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said.

Tropical storm possible near US in late August to early September

There is a low risk of tropical development late next week off the Southeast coast of the Atlantic and in the western Gulf.

“A front that will first deliver cooler, less humid conditions to much of the Southeast next week is forecast to stall near the Atlantic and Gulf coasts,” DaSilva said. “This stalled boundary could provide the focus for homegrown tropical development near the coastline from the end of the month into early September.”

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Hurricane Erin left behind a corridor of cooler water in its wake over the Atlantic, but sea-surface temperatures are expected to rebound during the next week or two.

“By late next week, the Atlantic should again be warm enough to support tropical development, while the Gulf remains sufficiently warm for formation west of Florida,” DaSilva said.

The first part of September could also bring an active stretch of downpours in the Northeast, in part due to an increase in moisture originating from the tropics. Humidity levels will rebound significantly following the late-August cool spell, especially through much of next week.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.