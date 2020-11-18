Multiple tropical systems could brew in northern Indian Ocean
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Nov. 18, 2020 1:22 PM
Lightning flickered in the night sky as a thunderstorm rolled through Sydney, New South Wales, on Nov. 16.
As tropical activity begins to wane in other parts of the globe, AccuWeather forecasters are focusing their attention on the northern Indian Ocean where numerous systems may take shape by next week.
The first system that is being watched for strengthening is a broad area of low pressure over the Arabian Sea. Meteorologists say this low has a high potential for tropical development as it will be located in an area of warm water and low wind shear.
Ocean temperatures and wind shear, or the change in wind speed at different levels in the atmosphere, are two factors that help determine whether a tropical system will develop, gain additional strength or fall apart.
"Conditions should be favorable enough that the low can strengthen to a depression and deep depression this weekend," stated AccuWeather Lead International Meteorologist Jason Nicholls.
This storm is forecast to drift to the west into the beginning of next week whether or not it becomes an organized tropical feature. The exact impacts in places such as eastern Africa and the Arabian Peninsula will depend on the strength and track of the storm.
"The system may impact Socotra, Somalia, Yemen and western Oman Sunday and [into Monday and Tuesday] with the main threat being heavy rain and perhaps flooding," Nicholls said.
A less intense and more sprawled out tropical system will bring areas of rain and thunderstorms to all or parts of these regions and will increase the risk of localized flooding.
However, if the system becomes compact and powerful, it may bring more intense rainfall to a smaller portion of these regions, which could also increase the risk for flash flooding where the storm tracks.
A stronger storm will also produce stronger winds, which could lead to damage to weaker trees and structures.
This may not be the only tropical system to develop in the northern Indian Ocean by early next week as AccuWeather forecasters are also watching the Bay of Bengal.
"There is also a chance for a tropical low to form over the southern Bay of Bengal late this week," stated Nicholls.
Decreasing wind shear over the Boy of Bengal can create an environment more conducive for tropical development, which could allow this low to develop into a tropical depression late this weekend or early next week.
"Regardless of intensity, this system can bring enhanced rains to southern India and Sri Lanka around the middle of next week," Nicholls warns.
Tropical activity usually picks up this time of year in the northern Indian Ocean once the southwest monsoon weather pattern recedes. The southwest monsoon typically occurs from June to October and is responsible for bringing wet weather to India throughout the summer.
