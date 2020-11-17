Incoming cold blast could bring first snow showers of season for parts of Europe
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Nov. 17, 2020 1:35 PM
Skygazers in Senja, Norway, enjoyed the northern lights illuminating the night sky on Nov. 14 as captured in this time-lapse video.
The storm system that is working in tandem with former Tropical Storm Theta to produce unsettled weather across northwestern Europe will be the catalyst for winterlike conditions across central and eastern Europe through the second half of the week.
After bringing areas of heavy rain and gusty winds to the British Isles through Wednesday, the storm will continue advancing eastward through the end of the week.
By Thursday, this cold front will sweep into north-central Europe, bringing areas of showers to Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, the Czech Republic and Poland.
The front will advance to the east into Friday with showers spreading as far as Romania, Ukraine and Belarus.
Cold air surging in behind this front will drop temperatures by about 5-11 degrees Celsius (10-20 degrees Fahrenheit), bringing a taste of winter weather to central and eastern Europe.
As the colder air filters into central and eastern Europe, cold air may arrive fast enough to allow some snow to mix with rain across parts of eastern Germany, Poland and into the Baltic states before coming to an end on Friday.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
However, where showers linger into Saturday, precipitation may change over to all snow for a time. This is most likely to occur in Ukraine, Romania and Belarus.
In the highest elevations of central and eastern Europe, precipitation is forecast to fall as just snow.
Rain and snow showers are expected to be light through the end of the week and it is unlikely that there will be widespread flash flooding or accumulating snowfall.
However, even small slippery spots can still slow down travel, especially in areas that remain wet as temperatures drop below zero C (32 F) during overnight hours.
Meanwhile, another storm will develop along this front and sink south. This will bring areas of heavier rainfall to central and southern Italy through the end of the week.
Rainfall totals can reach as high as 25-75 mm (1-3 inches) across these areas, with the higher totals more likely in the mountains. This amount of rain can cause flash flooding in low-lying and poor drainage locations and can also increase the risk for mudslides.
While this storm system continues to sink south into northern Africa through the end of the weekend, chilly but dry conditions will linger over much of Europe.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Winter Weather
Incoming cold blast could bring first snow showers of season for parts of Europe
By Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Nov. 17, 2020 1:35 PM
Skygazers in Senja, Norway, enjoyed the northern lights illuminating the night sky on Nov. 14 as captured in this time-lapse video.
The storm system that is working in tandem with former Tropical Storm Theta to produce unsettled weather across northwestern Europe will be the catalyst for winterlike conditions across central and eastern Europe through the second half of the week.
After bringing areas of heavy rain and gusty winds to the British Isles through Wednesday, the storm will continue advancing eastward through the end of the week.
By Thursday, this cold front will sweep into north-central Europe, bringing areas of showers to Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, the Czech Republic and Poland.
The front will advance to the east into Friday with showers spreading as far as Romania, Ukraine and Belarus.
Cold air surging in behind this front will drop temperatures by about 5-11 degrees Celsius (10-20 degrees Fahrenheit), bringing a taste of winter weather to central and eastern Europe.
As the colder air filters into central and eastern Europe, cold air may arrive fast enough to allow some snow to mix with rain across parts of eastern Germany, Poland and into the Baltic states before coming to an end on Friday.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
However, where showers linger into Saturday, precipitation may change over to all snow for a time. This is most likely to occur in Ukraine, Romania and Belarus.
In the highest elevations of central and eastern Europe, precipitation is forecast to fall as just snow.
Rain and snow showers are expected to be light through the end of the week and it is unlikely that there will be widespread flash flooding or accumulating snowfall.
However, even small slippery spots can still slow down travel, especially in areas that remain wet as temperatures drop below zero C (32 F) during overnight hours.
Related:
Meanwhile, another storm will develop along this front and sink south. This will bring areas of heavier rainfall to central and southern Italy through the end of the week.
Rainfall totals can reach as high as 25-75 mm (1-3 inches) across these areas, with the higher totals more likely in the mountains. This amount of rain can cause flash flooding in low-lying and poor drainage locations and can also increase the risk for mudslides.
While this storm system continues to sink south into northern Africa through the end of the weekend, chilly but dry conditions will linger over much of Europe.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo