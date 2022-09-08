It has been abnormally dry across Southern California since the start of 2022, but widespread rain from Kay will help to boost annual rainfall totals to levels closer to average. From Jan. 1 through Sept. 7, Downtown Los Angeles has measured just 2 inches of rain, or 19% of normal, and San Diego has measured 2.51 inches of rain, 37% of normal. Both cities are predicted to receive between 1 and 2 inches of rain in the coming days, which could double the rainfall totals up to this point in 2022. Higher rainfall amounts are forecast in the surrounding mountains, elevating the risk of mudslides and debris flows, particularly around burn scars.

The impending rain may not be enough to erase this year’s rainfall deficit, but it will far exceed the typical monthly rainfall totals. The average September rainfall is 0.12 of an inch in San Diego and 0.13 of an inch in Los Angeles. The monthly rainfall records were set when another tropical system, the Long Beach Storm of 1939, made landfall in Southern California on Sept. 25 of that year. During that month, Los Angeles measured 5.67 inches of rain while San Diego measured 3.14 inches of rain.