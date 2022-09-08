The governor of the Mexican state of Baja California announced that classes at all education levels would be suspended on Friday, Sept. 9, due to impacts from Kay. “Friends, in order to prevent possible incidents as a result of the weather conditions caused by Hurricane Kay, classes at all public and private education levels are suspended in Baja California on Friday, September 9,” Marina del Pilar said over Twitter in Spanish. Due to the potential for flooding rainfall and wind damage, Kay is a 2 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in Mexico. Widespread wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph are expected on the western coast of the Baja Peninsula. “I invite you to take the necessary precautions in your homes and not put our loved ones at risk,” del Pilar added.
The wave of wet weather and increased moisture from Kay should bring some relief to Southern California, though strong winds could agitate burning wildfires.Kay is forecast to bring 2-4 inches of rainfall in the mountains of Southern California, though localized amounts could be as high as 8 inches. While this rainfall could assist with wildfires, thunderstorms and gusty winds pushing into the region could bring an elevated fire risk due to how dry the region has been lately.The majority of Southern California has been experiencing severe drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
If Kay weakens to, and remains, a tropical storm by Saturday, Sept. 10, it could be the closest tropical storm to approach Los Angeles since the 1970s. According to the current Eye Path forecast, Kay is expected to bring rain to Baja California, Mexico, and Southern California on Saturday before it curves west and starts to dissipate. No tropical storm has been within 200 miles of Los Angeles since the year 2000, according to AccuWeather Senior Weather Editor Jesse Ferrell, but Kay might surpass that distance and then some.
Hurricane Hyacinth (1972), Hurricane Doreen (1977) and Hurricane Norman (1978) are some of the closest storms to approach Los Angeles as they weakened into tropical storms. However, none of the storms retained that strength before sweeping through California.
Kay made landfall over the Baja California Peninsula as a Category 1 hurricane Thursday afternoon, local time, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm crashed ashore near Bahia Asuncion with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, moving north northwest at 14 mph. Within a few hours, Kay had weakened to a tropical storm as it continued to move along the west coast of Baja California.
CAL FIRE and San Diego County are distributing sandbags to those who live in unincorporated areas as southern California braces for any impacts from Tropical Storm Kay’s damaging winds and heavy rains.
Forecasters say the track of the storm may miss the region altogether. But just in case, emergency officials were making sand and bags available for free at nearly 30 area fire stations, from Escondido to Borrego Springs. Some locations were only providing bags for residents’ use.
All eyes were on Hurricane Kay Thursday as it sideswiped Mexico's Baja California peninsula, packing heavy rains and 80 mph sustained winds. Zooming out a little bit on AccuWeather's satellite tool revealed the other hurricane making headlines, Earl, which was swirling just south of Bermuda with 105 mph sustained winds. For a time on Thursday afternoon, the two hurricanes were situated at almost the exact same latitude, according to NHC data. Kay was churning north-northwest at latitude 26.6 North when the NHC issued its 2 p.m. EDT update and Earl was heading north-northeast at latitude 29.7 North. The near-parallel hurricanes made for a spectacular satellite shot.
Each storm is forecast to curve outward away from the North American landmass in the hours and days ahead, but as AccuWeather forecasters have been warning, Kay is expected to bring potentially dangerous impacts to Southern California and the desert Southwest, and Earl could make its presence felt along the Eastern Seaboard in the form of coastal flooding and rough surf.
A wide satellite shot showing Hurricane Kay near Mexico in the eastern Pacific basin and Hurricane Earl near Bermuda in the Atlantic basin on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.
It has been abnormally dry across Southern California since the start of 2022, but widespread rain from Kay will help to boost annual rainfall totals to levels closer to average. From Jan. 1 through Sept. 7, Downtown Los Angeles has measured just 2 inches of rain, or 19% of normal, and San Diego has measured 2.51 inches of rain, 37% of normal. Both cities are predicted to receive between 1 and 2 inches of rain in the coming days, which could double the rainfall totals up to this point in 2022. Higher rainfall amounts are forecast in the surrounding mountains, elevating the risk of mudslides and debris flows, particularly around burn scars.
The impending rain may not be enough to erase this year’s rainfall deficit, but it will far exceed the typical monthly rainfall totals. The average September rainfall is 0.12 of an inch in San Diego and 0.13 of an inch in Los Angeles. The monthly rainfall records were set when another tropical system, the Long Beach Storm of 1939, made landfall in Southern California on Sept. 25 of that year. During that month, Los Angeles measured 5.67 inches of rain while San Diego measured 3.14 inches of rain.
Rain from Tropical Storm Kay is well needed across the drought-stricken Southwest, but too much rain could lead to flash flooding across two states. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 97% of California is under a severe drought — a level 3 out of 5 on the intensity scale. In the neighboring state of Nevada, just over 50% of the state is experiencing an extreme drought — level 4 out of 5. Just south, in Arizona, 60% of the state is experiencing a moderate drought — level 1 out of 5. Tropical downpours from Kay will spread from the California-Mexico border as far north as Las Vegas, Nevada. These downpours could result in flash flooding, mudslides and travel delays. Although the rain will be beneficial to help ease some drought concerns, much more will be needed to completely erase the ongoing drought.
Rain, clouds and wind associated with Hurricane Kay are expanding across Baja California as the system moves northward toward the United States. Kay downgraded to a tropical storm on Thursday evening, but people should not let their guard down. “Despite the loss of wind intensity as Kay moves northward, the impacts to California will be notable,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. Kay has been rated as a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in the U.S. and a 2 on the scale for Mexico due to the elevated risk of flooding, mudslides and travel delays. In the U.S., the worst of the rain is forecast to impact San Diego and the areas north and east of the city, but rain could spread inland as far north and east as Las Vegas and Phoenix.
