While the hurricane's storm surge and dangerous winds proved deadly over the past few days, two more lives were claimed when power outages impacted essential medical equipment.

The outages proved particularly fatal in Sarasota County, Florida, where two older residents who relied on oxygen machines died when electricity was cut off as the storm raged and disabled the devices.

The county Sheriff’s Office said on Friday that one of the victims was a 94-year-old man who lived in the Palmer Ranch area and the other victim was an 80-year-old woman from north Sarasota. “Our thoughts are with the loved ones of these two individuals and with all others impacted by this catastrophic weather event,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie on Friday confirmed at least 21 fatalities due to Ian's impact, according to The New York Times, although officials said that number was likely to increase as emergency crews worked to reach some of the hardest-hit areas.

Officials said that Sarasota County emergency services offers a medical needs program that allows residents with qualifying medical needs to get on the county’s registry for transportation and sheltering at a “medically-dependent Evacuation Center during a disaster.”