A building is damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Francine in Morgan City, La., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

As dawn broke in Morgan City, just 30 miles from Francine’s landfall, residents began the arduous task of clearing storm debris, The Associated Press reported.

Pamela Miller, 54, recounted the terrifying moment when a large tree crashed onto her roof, fortunately without penetrating it. Meanwhile, Jeffrey Beadle, 67, emerged from his hotel room, anxious to check on his home in Bayou Louis. “Hope everything’s good,” he said, uncertain of what he would find.

Many residents across southern Louisiana are having similar experiences as they slowly beginning to clean up in the wake of Francine’s 100-mph winds and unforgiving storm surge. The storm surge, reaching heights of 5 to 7 feet, wreaked havoc in coastal communities like Cocodrie, heaping debris against levees and causing extensive damage to homes and buildings.

The 5-to-7-foot storm surge created by Hurricane Francine caused heavy damage to homes and left piles of debris against levees near Cocodrie, Louisiana, on Sept. 13.

Video shows wind ripping off roofs and waves from lakes, rivers, and the Gulf thrashing seawalls, while downpours turned city streets into rivers. Towering trees leaned precariously in the wind, and utility poles swayed ominously.

Pamela Miller walks around a tree that fell on her house in the aftermath of Hurricane Francine, in Morgan City, La., Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

In Jefferson Parish, the water began to recede by early Thursday, though streets remained flooded and canals were still dangerously high. Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng urged residents to stay indoors, emphasizing that post-storm hazards can often be more perilous than the storm itself.