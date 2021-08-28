Satellite imagery shared by the National Weather Service shows Hurricane Ida beginning to develop an eye, a distinctive feature in the center of a hurricane that signals a strong storm. Conditions in the eye itself are calm, but the storms which surround the eye, the eyewall, are where the highest winds occur. "The greatest impacts of a northward-moving hurricane will be felt not only near the eye, but also on the storm's northern and eastern side in general," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.

Ida is forecast to rapidly intensify into a dangerous Category 4 hurricane before making landfall in Louisiana. On the AccuWeather RealImpact™Scale for Hurricanes, which accounts for flooding rains, storm surge and economic damage in addition to wind speed, Ida is currently rated a 4.