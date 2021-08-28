At 11:00 a.m. CDT, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that Category 4 Hurricane Ida was maintaining its 150-mph maximum sustained winds as its northern eyewall was moving onshore along the coast of southeastern Louisiana. The storm's center was located about 25 miles south-southwest of Grand Isle, Louisiana, and about 60 miles southeast of Houma, Louisiana. In the update, the NHC said that an elevated NOAA weather station at Southwest Pass, Louisiana, recorded a sustained wind of 89 mph and a wind gust of 104 mph.

At 11:00 a.m. CDT, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that Category 4 Hurricane Ida was maintaining its 150-mph maximum sustained winds as its northern eyewall was moving onshore along the coast of southeastern Louisiana. The storm's center was located about 25 miles south-southwest of Grand Isle, Louisiana, and about 60 miles southeast of Houma, Louisiana. In the update, the NHC said that an elevated NOAA weather station at Southwest Pass, Louisiana, recorded a sustained wind of 89 mph and a wind gust of 104 mph.

An extreme wind warning is in effect for Houma, Louisiana, down to Leeville, Louisiana, where the National Weather Service was warning residents to "Treat these imminent extreme winds as if a tornado was approaching and move immediately to an interior room or shelter NOW!"