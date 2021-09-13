AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell spoke with members of the Texas Search and Rescue (TEXSAR) team on Monday morning, and they told Wadell their biggest concern in regards to rescue efforts is with a storm that stalls somewhere, akin to Harvey in 2017.

“I’ve seen a lot of tropical storms come in as a tropical storm, and dump 35 inches of rain. So it’s not necessarily the size of a storm, it’s the severity and the length of time it stays in one place,” Joe Houston, Gulf Coast chapter section chief for TEXSAR, told Wadell. “If it stays in one place, the water has no place to go, especially when you get a storm that comes in with a high tide, the water can’t leave anyplace.”

Joe Houston, Gulf Coast chapter section chief for the Texas Search and Rescue Team, told AccuWeather's Bill Wadell that responders are already positioned to battle flooding from Tropical Storm Nicholas. (AccuWeather/Bill Wadell)

Houston added he hopes people have gotten out already, but if they haven’t yet, responders are positioned at the areas where the Houston County has “a pretty good idea of what places are going to flood first.” While help may take a long time to reach people if Nicholas brings severe flooding, Houston urged residents who find themselves in danger to call 911 as quickly as possible.



“I’m hoping for a very boring next 72 hours,” he said.