AccuWeather experts have been warning for weeks that the sea surface temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico could be favorable for tropical development, which is anything but favorable for those that may be affected by the strengthened storm. All week, those water temperatures along the coast of Texas and Louisiana were in the 80s and as high as 90 degrees Fahrenheit in some spots, ripe for intensifying a storm ahead of landfall. According to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski, sea surface temperatures in the mid-80s are "significantly above normal for this time of year."

South of the Caribbean islands, those temperatures are around 83 degrees, which is still warm, but indicates that systems will find more favorable conditions for development the closer they get to land.