Geoff Cornish interviewed the Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana, Billy Nungesser, to learn how the Louisiana state government is preparing for Ida as it nears areas damaged by Hurricane Laura.
As the sun rose on Saturday, Aug. 28, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) GOES-East satellite showed the massive size of Hurricane Ida, still a Category 1 hurricane, as it churned in the Gulf of Mexico. The storm’s outer bands swept across the Florida peninsula as barreled northeastward toward Louisiana. The imagery also showed Hurricane Nora, a Category 1 hurricane in the Pacific Ocean, churning off the southwestern coast of Mexico. There is the possibility that the system could produce flooding rainfall in the southwestern U.S. from the middle and end of next week, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
Satellite image of Hurricane Ida as it swirls in the Gulf Coast on Saturday morning, Aug. 28. In the lefthand corner, Hurricane Nora swirls in the eastern Pacific Ocean. (NOAA//NESDIS/STAR GOES-EAST)
Hurricane Ida shown barreling toward Louisiana as a Category 1 hurricane on Saturday morning. (AccuWeather Enahnced RealVue™ Satellite)
The Atlantic basin has been teeming with tropical activity, but through the final week of August the United States had yet to be hit by a hurricane. Four tropical storms -- Danny, Elsa, Fred, and Henri -- have made landfall on U.S. soil, though Elsa skirted by Tampa, about 65 miles to the west as a hurricane, and Henri weakened to a tropical storm in the hours before landfall in Rhode Island. Also, back in early June, Tropical Storm Claudette impacted the U.S., but in an unusual meteorological twist, it was named a tropical storm by the NHC while it was over Louisiana, so it never made a traditional landfall.
In the history of retiring notable tropical storm system names, which dates back to 1954, storm names beginning with the letter 'I' have been retired more times than any other letter. There are 12 retired I-named storms, 11 of which were the ninth-named storm of a season and one, Iota, was the 30th named storm of the hyperactive 2020 season that exhausted the pre-established name set. The notability of I-named storms revolves around the peak of hurricane season, which falls in late August and early September, generally around the same time when a season sees its ninth named storm. The first I-named storm to be retired was Hurricane Ione in 1955.
Preparation is the key to success, and when it comes to hurricane preparation, setting and knowing your evacuation plan can be life-saving. When riding out a hurricane is too dangerous, officials declare evacuation orders not just for the resident’s safety, but also for the safety of first responders who may need to rescue those who stay behind. When developing an evacuation plan, planning a route to a safe destination, locating shelters and stocking up on supplies are essential. Officials recommend packing enough items to last multiple days or even a week away from home.
AccuWeather experts have been warning for weeks that the sea surface temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico could be favorable for tropical development, which is anything but favorable for those that may be affected by the strengthened storm. All week, those water temperatures along the coast of Texas and Louisiana were in the 80s and as high as 90 degrees Fahrenheit in some spots, ripe for intensifying a storm ahead of landfall. According to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski, sea surface temperatures in the mid-80s are "significantly above normal for this time of year."
South of the Caribbean islands, those temperatures are around 83 degrees, which is still warm, but indicates that systems will find more favorable conditions for development the closer they get to land.
The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is just past the halfway point and about to enter the peak portion of the activity. With Ida becoming the ninth storm of the season to be given a name, and the fourth to reach hurricane strength, the season is right on pace for what AccuWeather meteorologists forecast back in March. Experts forecast at the time that the season would produce 16-20 named storms and 7-10 hurricanes, three to five of which would reach major strength stage.
However, AccuWeather veteran hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski's team said back then that three to five named storms were expected to make landfall on the U.S. Once Ida makes contact with the U.S., it will be the fifth named storm of the season to do so, making this season even more active for the U.S. than previously thought.