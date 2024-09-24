Hurricane Helene is growing and strengthening as it starts to track from the Caribbean sea to the Gulf of Mexico, becoming a Category 1 storm at 11 a.m. EDT Wednesday. It will continue to strengthen, likely to intensify into a Category 2 by Wednesday evening with maximum sustained winds of at least 96 mph. “It even has a shot to become a Category 4 hurricane before landfall,” AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva added. The hurricane is so large that it will have impacts far beyond where it makes landfall, including all of the Florida Peninsula.
The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes has been increased to a 4 for Helene. The change from a 3 to a 4 was made due to the significant risk of catastrophic inland flooding, widespread power outage risk, and to amplify the message that Helene is an extremely dangerous storm. AccuWeather’s RealImpact Scale is a comprehensive scale that captures every aspect of a hurricane, including winds, flood potential, storm surge and economic damage & loss. In comparison, the Saffir-Simpson scale only accounts for maximum wind speed to determine the category of a storm.
While hoping for the best, many people along the Florida Panhandle were preparing for the worst on Sept. 24, bracing for impact from Helene.
Although Helene is not moving directly toward Central Florida, its outer bands will reach the region by Wednesday evening, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.
As Helene approaches landfall in Florida, Disney World said it will remain open. “We are closely monitoring the path of the storm as we continue to prioritize the safety of our Guests and Cast Members,” the park said in a statement.
The park has a hurricane policy allowing visitors to reschedule or cancel.
“If a hurricane warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center for the Orlando area — or for your place of residence—within 7 days of your scheduled arrival date, you may reschedule or cancel your Walt Disney Travel Company Disney Resort hotel packages and most room-only reservations (booked directly with Disney) without any cancellation or change fees imposed by Disney. Most room-only and vacation packages can be modified, or canceled online, including changes to travel dates.”
This policy also applies to Disney’s Vero Beach Resort in the event a hurricane warning is issued for those destinations.
Universal Orlando Resort said it will also remain open but the park is closely monitoring the weather.
SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay both offer a “Weather-or-Not Assurance” policy.
If extreme weather impacts their experience in the park or impacts their flight plans for an upcoming visit, SeaWorld invites them back within 12 months – at no extra charge for park admission.
Helene is forecast to become a major Category 3 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall in Florida. AccuWeather meteorologists predict that the eye of the storm will strike an area between Mexico Beach and Horseshoe Beach, Florida. This an area that has been hit by several hurricanes in recent years, including Category 5 Hurricane Michael in 2018 and Category 4 Hurricane Idalia in 2023. As Helene moves inland, the eye of the storm could approach or move directly over Tallahassee.
Wednesday will be the last day for residents in this region of Florida to prepare or evacuate ahead of Helene. According to The Associated Press, President Joe Biden has declared a state of emergency for Florida, which will provide federal resources to assist with last-minute preparations such as distributing food, water, and generators. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has also declared a state of emergency in anticipation of Helene’s impacts as it moves inland.
More than 3 million people in Florida and Georgia are currently under a hurricane warning as Helene is expected to make landfall as a dangerous hurricane along the Gulf Coast in less than 48 hours. The warning area extends from Tallahassee through Cedar Key, Florida, and reaches inland into parts of southern Georgia. Additionally, over 39 million residents, including those in Tampa, Miami, Orlando, and Jacksonville, Florida, are under a tropical storm warning.
Time is quickly running out for residents to either prepare for the storm or evacuate. Helene is expected to make landfall along the Florida Panhandle late on Thursday, but rain and wind will begin to affect Florida as early as Wednesday and continue to expand through Wednesday night. Furthermore, a dangerous and life-threatening storm surge is anticipated to escalate as Helene approaches. In some areas north of Tampa to Apalachicola, the water levels could rise higher than single-story buildings.
On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded a declared state of emergency to 61 of Florida's 67 counties with only a handful of counties in Southeast Florida excluded as Helene heads towards the southeastern United States.
Earlier, a state of emergency was declared in Florida for 41 counties.
"I think the fact that this would be forecasted as a major [hurricane] at this point without formation, shows that this has a potential to be a really, really significant storm," DeSantis said during a Tuesday news conference.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties are not on the list.
Leon County School District (Leon Schools), which covers Florida's capital Tallahassee, announced that it would close schools early on Wednesday and also cancel school Thursday and Friday in advance of Helene's landfall.
"I'm not a 'close the schools' guy," Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna said at a press conference on Tuesday. "I always want the schools open and I know the burden that puts on our parents."
The school closures come on the heels of Governor Ron DeSantis declaring a state of emergency in more than 60 counties due to the threat of Helene later this week. “Now is the time to make an emergency plan, know your evacuation zone, and be as prepared as possible for the storm,” DeSantis said on Monday afternoon.
On Wednesday, Leon Schools will be closing early to provide support as shelters. Other school districts including Franklin County schools will also be closed Wednesday through Friday.
The name "Helene" has been used for Atlantic tropical storms six times in the past, but none of those storms caused enough damage for the name to be retired. Most recently, Tropical Storm Helene 2012 made landfall in Central America and Mexico, but caused little damage. Tropical Storm Helene 2000 hit the western Florida Panhandle, causing heavy rain in Florida and the Carolinas.
The first so-named storm, Hurricane Helene 1958, came very close to landfall on the North Carolina coast at Category 4 strength, doing damage along the southeast coast. Wilmington, North Carolina set a new record wind speed of 135 mph, besting the reading from infamous Hurricane Hazel, that hit as a Category 4 storm just 40 miles southwest four years earlier. Helene then made landfall on Nova Scotia, Canada, becoming the worst storm to hit in 21 years
AccuWeather’s Bill Wadell is in Panama City Beach, Florida, where the area is expected to be significantly impacted by Helene, which is expected to make landfall in the state as a major hurricane.
AccuWeather is providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage of Helene’s landfall with a dedicated team of expert meteorologists, reporters, and storm chasers strategically positioned across the Gulf Coast.
Our team is working around the clock to deliver real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and the latest storm developments. From the initial impact to the aftermath, AccuWeather’s comprehensive reporting ensures you stay informed and prepared during this critical weather event.
You can also tune into the AccuWeather Network and AccuWeather NOW for live coverage featuring hurricane experts and reports from the field. The AccuWeather Network is accessible via cable TV, while AccuWeather NOW offers comprehensive live streaming available on AccuWeather.com, Roku, Zumo, STIRR, LG, and Plex.
Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for parts of Franklin and Gulf Counties, near the area of Florida’s Panhandle where forecasters predict Helene will make landfall as a powerful hurricane. “Now is the time to make decisions regarding evacuation,” said the Franklin County Emergency Management. “If you choose to evacuate, please ensure you carry your driver’s license with you.”
The storm surge in these areas could reach nearly 10 feet, which is almost as tall as some single-story houses along the coast. “NOW is the time to check and replenish your disaster supply kits if you have not done so already,” advised Gulf County Emergency Management. Experts recommend gathering several days’ worth of food and water, as well as medications, important documents, cash, and extra clothing when preparing for the storm or ahead of evacuations.
Helene is forecast to make landfall as a major hurricane near Tallahassee, Florida, prompting city officials to act swiftly to ensure everyone is prepared. “We’re encouraging all our residents, now is the time to take care of business,” Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey told AccuWeather during an interview on Tuesday morning. “Secure your homes, secure all of your belongings, because once we get into the dangerous areas, we need everyone to stay at home or go somewhere safe.” Dailey also mentioned that they are expecting “significant power outages” due to the numerous trees in and around the city, but officials are already preparing for cleanup and power restoration efforts after Helene has passed. “Tallahassee will be prepared,” he added. Watch the full interview below:
Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey joins AccuWeather to explain how the city is gearing up for the upcoming storm.
Flooding is among the most destructive and deadly aspects of a hurricane, and Helene will pose a significant storm surge risk due to its size and power as it approaches landfall. “This can be a large hurricane with life-threatening impacts such as storm surge and flooding rain hundreds of miles away from where the storm makes landfall,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said. Storm surge between 1 and 3 feet is expected from the Florida Keys to Mobile, Alabama, but extensive coastal flooding is expected near and to the east of where Helene will make landfall.
Water will pile up in Tampa Bay, reaching 6 to 10 feet above normal tide levels, but the worst is expected farther north around Florida’s Big Bend. Storm surge levels may approach 15 feet along a 150-mile swath of the coast from near Apalachicola through Crystal River. A small area northeast of Apalachicola could experience even higher water levels, with surges reaching 15-20 feet—higher than most single-story buildings. Experts urge residents in this area to start preparing for the storm now and to heed local officials’ evacuation orders if issued.
A tropical rainstorm in the western Caribbean has strengthened into Tropical Storm Helene, the eighth storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. The center of the storm is around 600 miles south of Tampa, but is expected to turn north, track through the gap between Cuba and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and into the Gulf of Mexico, where it will quickly ramp up into a large hurricane.
Helene will take a similar path to Hurricane Debby, which made landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida on Aug. 5 as a Category 1 hurricane. However, Helene is forecast to be significantly larger and more powerful than Debby, making it a more dangerous storm. “A long week is on the way here with significant impacts at the coast and well inland,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said.
A tropical rainstorm in the western Caribbean is on the verge of intensifying into a major storm, posing a significant risk to the United States. “The more I look at this scenario for this tropical rainstorm, the more and more concerned I’m getting,” AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. The rainstorm is expected to rapidly develop into a hurricane as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. As a result, hurricane watches have been issued for counties along and near Florida’s west coast, from Tallahassee to just north of Tampa. More than 8 million people in Florida live in the areas currently under hurricane watches.
Once the rainstorm organizes and strengthens into a tropical storm, it will be given a name, with Helene the next name on the list. To become a tropical storm, it needs to have a well-defined center of circulation and maximum sustained winds between 39 mph and 73 mph. AccuWeather is forecasting the storm to become a major Category 3 hurricane while tracking across the Gulf of Mexico with winds of at least 111 mph before making landfall in Florida on Thursday.
Just a few weeks removed and recovering from the effects of Hurricane Francine, Louisiana state officials are now preparing for another storm expected to impact the region as a hurricane this week.
“Southeast Louisiana is recovering from the effects of Hurricane Francine right now, but in Louisiana we always have to keep an eye on the Gulf,” Scott Adams told AccuWeather in an interview on Monday. Adams is the Special Assistant to the Director of Louisiana’s Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness. “We’re urging residents to be ready and to have a plan for emergencies,” he emphasized.
Although AccuWeather is currently forecasting the center of the impending hurricane to make landfall in the Florida Panhandle, Louisiana may still experience impacts from the storm. Adams encourages residents to visit GetAGamePlan.org to access emergency information and prepare for events such as hurricanes. Now is the time to prepare for the storm by purchasing food, water, and supplies, filling sandbags, and gathering medications and important documents in case an evacuation is ordered.
On Monday afternoon, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 41 of the state’s 67 counties due to the threat of a landfalling hurricane later this week. “Now is the time to make an emergency plan, know your evacuation zone, and be as prepared as possible for the storm,” DeSantis said on Monday afternoon. This emergency declaration unlocks additional resources to help residents prepare and allows for improved coordination between local governments and emergency agencies. Experts recommend people have a disaster plan in place and a seven day supply of food and water for everyone in their household, including pets.
The hurricane is projected to follow a similar path to Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend last year as a Category 4 storm, and Hurricane Debby, which struck the same area of the state as a Category 1 storm in August.
The Florida Panhandle is on alert for a growing hurricane threat, with the potential for a major hurricane to make landfall on the region later this week. “It’s a beautiful morning out here at the beach, no signs that there’s trouble out in the tropics bringing some serious impacts here in just a few days,” AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell said while reporting live from Panama City Beach, Florida, on Monday morning. “We haven’t seen much as far as any storm preparedness today, but that is expected to change in the next 24 hours.”
Watch Wadell’s full report from Florida below:
All eyes are on the tropics this week with a hurricane predicted to make landfall in the United States on Thursday, and the Hurricane Hunters are preparing for an up-close look at the strengthening tropical system. Since the tropical rainstorm is in its infancy, the Hurricane Hunters flew a mission on Monday to determine if it had a closed center of circulation, which is essential for classifying it as a tropical depression, tropical storm, or hurricane. The data collected during the flight will also aid forecasters with future forecasts. Once the rainstorm has a defined center and sustained winds of at least 39 mph, it will be most likely named Tropical Storm Helene.
