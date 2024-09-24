While hoping for the best, many people along the Florida Panhandle were preparing for the worst on Sept. 24, bracing for impact from Helene.

Although Helene is not moving directly toward Central Florida, its outer bands will reach the region by Wednesday evening, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

As Helene approaches landfall in Florida, Disney World said it will remain open. “We are closely monitoring the path of the storm as we continue to prioritize the safety of our Guests and Cast Members,” the park said in a statement.

The park has a hurricane policy allowing visitors to reschedule or cancel.

“If a hurricane warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center for the Orlando area — or for your place of residence—within 7 days of your scheduled arrival date, you may reschedule or cancel your Walt Disney Travel Company Disney Resort hotel packages and most room-only reservations (booked directly with Disney) without any cancellation or change fees imposed by Disney. Most room-only and vacation packages can be modified, or canceled online, including changes to travel dates.”

This policy also applies to Disney’s Vero Beach Resort in the event a hurricane warning is issued for those destinations.

For more information on Walt Disney’s policy, click here.

Universal Orlando Resort said it will also remain open but the park is closely monitoring the weather.

Update from Universal Orlando Resort.



For more information on Universal Orlando’s severe weather policy, click here.

SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay both offer a “Weather-or-Not Assurance” policy.

If extreme weather impacts their experience in the park or impacts their flight plans for an upcoming visit, SeaWorld invites them back within 12 months – at no extra charge for park admission.

Click here for more information on SeaWorld’s inclement weather policy. Click here for more information on Busch Garden’s policy.

Legoland Florida is open but also has a hurricane policy. For more information on Legoland Florida’s hurricane policy, click here.