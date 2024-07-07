Beryl made landfall as a strengthening Category 1 hurricane in southeast Texas early Monday morning and then ripped through the state as a tropical storm, causing widespread destruction.

The number of US deaths related to Beryl has risen to 8. A woman in Louisiana was killed after a tree fell on her home in Benton, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post,

Seven deaths have also been reported in Texas.

“Lost someone to fire in southeast Houston due to lightning, we believe it’s storm-related,” Houston Mayor John Whitmire said during a news conference Monday, according to CNN.

Whitmire also said a civilian employee of the Houston Police Department died when his vehicle became submerged in floodwater while driving to work Monday morning.

Two people, a 54-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman, were also killed Monday morning in Harris County by falling trees. ABC13 is reporting three deaths in Texas’ Montgomery County as a result of Hurricane Beryl including a man in his 40s who was hit by a tree while in a tractor and a man and a woman who “were discovered in a tent in a wooded area in Magnolia,” according to county officials.

That brings the number of deaths related to Beryl to 19. The powerful storm killed at least eleven people as it whipped through the Caribbean islands last week and later hammered Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula.