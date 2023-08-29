AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell was live on the AccuWeather Network Wednesday morning from Perry, Florida, as Idalia, then a Category 3 hurricane, moved over the town. Wadell was standing in a parking lot and was shielded by a vehicle from the windswept rain when he witnessed debris flying through the air. “All sorts of materials here flying around,” Wadell said. And it was more than just signs and debris that was being blown away by the wind. “A porta potty went flying right across the street,” Wadell said.

Seconds before Wadell was about to end his broadcast, a stronger gust howled across the parking lot and sent his hat flying. “There goes the hat,” he said, adding that all of his bright orange AccuWeather hats have blown away. Watch Wadell’s full interview below.