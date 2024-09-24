Flooding and power outages have already been reported before Hurricane Helene makes landfall in Florida later tonight, prompting local officials to urge residents to evacuate.

Even before making landfall, the weather was causing chaos for travelers heading to and from Florida. Over 1,000 U.S. flights are cancelled Thursday due to Helene, according to FlightAware,com, with nearly half of those at Tampa International Airport.

Tallahassee International Airport is closed on Thursday, Sept. 26. Officials said they will be closed to the public until damage assessments are completed after the hurricane.

Tampa International Airport is closed on Thursday, Sept. 26. Officials said they will be closed to the public until damage assessments are completed after the hurricane.

St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport is closed on Thursday, Sept. 26. Officials said they will be closed to the public until damage assessments are completed after the hurricane.

Southwest Florida International Airport near Fort Myers is open but notes the following airlines have canceled flights on Thursday and advises travelers to check with their airlines: Air Canada, American, Breeze, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit, Sun Country, United and WestJet have cancelled flight operations today

Miami International Airport remains open and operational and advises travelers to check with airlines for flight status.

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport near Panama City Beach is open but advises travelers to check with airlines for flight status.

Orlando International Airport remains open and operational and also advises travelers to check with airlines for flight status.

Jacksonville International Airport is currently open and operational. They advise travelers to check with their airlines for the latest flight information.

The Department of Transportation requires all airlines to offer customers a refund if their flights are canceled for any reason. Customers may be entitled to additional compensation if a cancellation is within the airline’s control. Weather is outside their control.

According to the DOT's consumer dashboard, if Alaska, American, Delta, Hawaiian, JetBlue or United cancel a flight for controllable reasons, they’re committed to:

Rebooking passengers on the same airline or a partner airline at no extra cost

Providing a meal or cash or a voucher for a meal when the cancellation results in a passenger waiting at least 3 hours for a new flight

Providing complimentary hotel accommodations for any passenger affected by an overnight cancellation

Providing complimentary ground transportation to and from a hotel for any passenger affected by an overnight cancellation

Allegiant, Southwest, and Spirit will do all of the above, except they do not rebook customers on partner airlines.

What if my flight is delayed?

Federal laws do not require airlines to compensate travelers for delayed flights, but carriers have committed to various degrees of compensation for significant delays within their control. Each airline defines significant delays differently, and weather does not count.