Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in western Mexico

After blossoming throughout the weekend into a strong Category 3 hurricane, Roslyn made landfall on Mexico Sunday morning, with the storm expected to bring heavy rain and damaging winds.

Roslyn evolved into a Category 4 storm on Saturday before being downgraded to Category 3 for its landfall at approximately 5:20 a.m. MDT Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm landed in the west-central mainland of Mexico, near Santa Cruz in northern Nayarit. Maximum sustained winds at landfall were estimated to be 120 mph (195 km/h), and the storm was moving north-northeast at 16 mph.

AccuWeather forecasters say Roslyn, the season's 17th named system, can take a similar path to Orlene from earlier in the month. The storm ended the brief break in tropical activity across the eastern Pacific Ocean, forming south of Mexico on Thursday.

Roslyn, which originated as Tropical Depression 19-E on Wednesday evening, is the first named storm to roam the East Pacific since Julia, which crossed over from the Atlantic basin. The last storm to actually form in the basin was Tropical Storm Paine. Paine developed in the open waters of the Pacific during the first week of October and was never a threat to land.

Unlike Paine, forecasters say Roslyn poses a significant risk to portions of western Mexico. AccuWeather meteorologists have rated Roslyn a 3 for Mexico on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes based on the expected impacts from wind, rain and storm surge flooding.

Roslyn has reached Category 3 hurricane status (maximum sustained winds of 111-129 mph (178-208 km/h)) just to the west of Mexico over the eastern Pacific Ocean Sunday morning, Oct. 23, 2022. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

After paralleling the southern Mexican coast on Saturday, forecasters say Roslyn's path will place the system on a crash course with the states of Sinaloa, Nayarit and Jalisco on Sunday.

Before Roslyn's landfall, a hurricane warning was put into effect from the Mexican coastline from Playa Perula to Escuinapa as well as Las Islas Marias. A hurricane watch and a tropical storm warning was issued north of there, from north of Escuinapa to Mazatlan. South of the hurricane warning, another tropical storm warning was put into effect from south of Playa Perula to Manzanillo.

AccuWeather forecasters are concerned it could hold on to its current wind intensity throughout Sunday and bring threats of flooding rain and mudslides.

The heaviest rain from the storm is forecast to arrive for portions of the Mexican coastline during the weekend as it begins its turn toward land. Drenching rainfall from this system will quickly raise flooding concerns, especially for areas that endured a direct hit from Hurricane Orlene in the first days of October.

Torrential rainfall can rapidly produce areas of flash flooding as well as force area streams and rivers to swell.

"The heavy rainfall can lead to life-threatening flooding, along with dangerous mudslides in the mountainous terrain," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda.

In addition, damaging winds of over 100 mph (160 km/hr) are forecast near where the system ultimately makes landfall.

"Winds of this magnitude can lead to widespread power outages, as well as damage to structures," Sojda added.

Even ahead of direct impacts to land, rough seas and dangerous rip currents will be a significant concern through the weekend.

By early next week, Roslyn's circulation is expected to be ripped apart by Mexico's mountainous terrain. Forecasters say it's possible some of the storm's lingering moisture will be pulled into the south-central United States.

"A storm moving out of the Rockies will pick up some of the tropical moisture later this weekend into the following week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger explained. This could result in some much-needed rain, which will include the risk of gusty thunderstorms, from Texas into the central Plains, he added.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app.