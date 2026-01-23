Millions are bracing for the biggest winter storm in years, with states taking action to prepare for life-threatening snow and ice. A state of emergency has been declared in multiple states, including Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

“Please get ready. Get everything you need in advance of the storm and have a plan in case your power goes out,” North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein said in a press release. “I encourage all North Carolinians to stay home and off the roads this weekend unless absolutely necessary so first responders can do their jobs safely and effectively.” Activating a state of emergency allows states to tap into extra resources to help prepare, respond to and recover after the storm. In Georgia, 500 National Guard troops are on standby and ready to help with the storm.

A Nashville Department of Transportation truck applies salt brine to a roadway Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. ahead of a winter storm expected to hit the state over the weekend. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Roads from the South to the Northeast are being treated with a salt brine ahead of the storm, which helps to stop snow and ice from accumulating on roads at the onset of the storm. “The effectiveness of sodium chloride (rock salt or salt brine) decreases as the temperature drops,” The City of Westfield, Massachusetts, explained on its website. “As storms become colder (usually below 20o F), snow fighters must use chemicals that work more effectively at lower temperatures to pre-wet the rock salt.” Temperatures too low for typical treatment are possible in the Northeast, where it is forecast to be in the teens and 20s as snow falls on Sunday.