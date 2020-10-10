'I've had enough:' Louisiana family contemplates leaving after consecutive hurricanes
Chaffin Mitchell, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Oct. 11, 2020 7:30 AM
Updated Oct. 11, 2020 12:21 PM
AccuWeather’s Bill Wadell joined one family returning to their home in Lake Charles after it was damaged again by back-to-back hurricanes.
While the remnants of Delta departed the Gulf Coast on Sunday, AccuWeather National News Reporters Bill Wadell and Jonathan Petramala explored the damage in Louisiana that Delta caused the day before. Both reporters witnessed how storm-exhausted residents are after dealing with back-to-back hurricanes, Laura and Delta.
Wadell joined one family native to Lake Charles, Louisiana, who is contemplating moving after their home was hit by two hurricanes in less than two months.
“We just got home from Houston, Texas, to see about our home. I’m so over it, like 2020 has been my worst year,” Trenda Simon told Wadell.
Lake Charles, Louisiana, native Trenda Simon in front of her damaged home. (AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell)
Delta brought flooding to her neighborhood, making the roads almost impassable. The canal is behind Simon’s house is also full.
Powerful winds from Hurricane Laura tore apart their roof, so the only thing protecting their roof from Delta was a blue tarp.
“I’m thinking about leaving actually. I’ve had enough. Harvey, Laura and now Delta, I’ve had enough,” Simon said.
Simon told Wadell her neighbors are still waiting for insurance claims to go through. Power was just restored two weeks ago after Hurricane Laura destroyed the town's power grid in late August.
Josh Guillory, the Mayor-President of Lafayette, Louisiana, told Wadell that roughly 40% of the city was without power as of early Saturday afternoon. His biggest recommendation to residents was to stay off the roads to let crews finish the restoration.
Lafayette resident Amanda Meaux told Wadell that she believed Delta caused the most trouble in the city so far this hurricane season. She was only two months away from finishing payments on her SUV when a tree came crashing down and caused damage.
"I moved my car so that the tree wouldn’t hit it, but it still busted out my window and busted the door a little bit," adding that the fallen tree also blocked access to her house "so it’s a jungle to get in and out,” Meaux explained to Wadell.
Surveying the next-day damage caused by Delta, Petramala spoke with residents of Cypremort Point, Louisiana, who haven't even had time to clean up from Hurricane Laura and are now cleaning up the aftermath of Delta.
“You know you go 10 years without one, then all of the sudden you get three, boom, boom, boom,” one Louisiana resident told Petramala.
Joey Minvielle of Cypremort Point explained to Petramala how they lifted up the garage doors, took their doors off of the hinges to let all of the water and debris flow through their first-floor, however, some debris was stuck in their basement.
“It looks like somebody's pier got washed up and landed in the living room,” Minvielle said.
Cypremort Point, Louisiana, native Joey Minvielle showing Jonathan Petramala damage left behind by Delta. (AccuWeather National Reporter Jonathan Petramala)
Petramala reported signs of wildlife after the storm moved away from Cypermort Point on Saturday morning. Spotting snake tracks in sand washed ashore from the hurricane, Petramala said, "I have honestly seen more snakes than I want to in a hurricane."
Petramala said that the hotel where he was staying to cover the storm had been without running water for three days as of Saturday.
At the height of Delta's wrath in Pecan Island, Louisiana, a mobile home that was first destroyed six weeks earlier when Hurricane Laura struck was blown into a road by the storm's ferocious winds. Delta came ashore about 80 miles east of where this footage was shot by a storm chaser named Ryan Darr, Storyful reported. Darr's video showed the home completely blocking a road as it was lashed by high winds and a driving rain.
“Laura was much worse,” Williams told Reuters. “This was more rain than wind.”
Delta made landfall on Friday evening as a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds around 100 mph in Creole, Louisiana, roughly 13 miles east of where Laura barreled inland on Aug. 27 as a Category 4 storm. The latter storm had packed winds that matched the strongest hurricane in state history. Delta struck only 43 days after Laura crashed onshore. When Delta made its landfall at 6 p.m. CDT Friday, it became the fourth named storm of the hyperactive 2020 Atlantic season to crash into the state.
As for the residents of southwestern Louisiana, many of whom are still reeling from the aftermath of ferocious Hurricane Laura, they now are likely to face additional setbacks in rebuilding efforts as officials gather the scope of the damage produced by Delta.
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said although Delta was a "weaker" storm than Laura, some houses in the area were flooded with several inches of water, and electricity was out citywide.
Matthew Williams, 49, of Lake Charles, rode out the hurricane in his home. He told Reuters that his power had only been restored about a week ago since Laura knocked it out in late August. Remarkably, his home escaped damage from both storms, he said.
Louisiana residents have every reason to be utterly storm-exhausted by this point. Along with being the fourth named storm to hit the state this year, not to mention the two other systems that threatened the area, Delta's landfall marked the 10th Atlantic basin storm to hit U.S. soil this season, a new record. The previous record was held by the 1916 season, according to Colorado State University scientist Phil Klotzbach. Delta was also the seventh storm of the season to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast region.
And, in the days ahead, forecasters say stifling heat and humidity could add more misery to the ongoing cleanup and recovery efforts.
Additional reporting by Jonathan Petramala and Bill Wadell.
And, in the days ahead, forecasters say stifling heat and humidity could add more misery to the ongoing cleanup and recovery efforts.
Additional reporting by Jonathan Petramala and Bill Wadell.
