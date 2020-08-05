Hurricane preparation myths debunked

Misconceptions circulating during hurricane season are nothing new. Here are five common beliefs surrounding hurricane preparations that have proven to be false.

AccuWeather Summer Camp: How nature makes its own hot tubs

Can you imagine being in a nature-made hot tub watching icebergs float by? You can do just that in Greenland thanks to a phenomena that causes warm water to spew out of the ground.

Everything you need for a backyard campout this summer

Not ready to venture out for a camping trip this year? With these six convenient items, even a night in the backyard can seem like a journey into the great outdoors.