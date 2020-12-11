First tropical cyclone of the season brewing in South Pacific
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Dec. 11, 2020 9:11 AM

The first tropical cyclone of the season is brewing across the South Pacific, and it can bring impacts to Fiji and Vanuatu through early next week.
The low began developing near American Samoa earlier this week and has since drifted to the west and developed into a tropical depression on Friday while to the north of Fiji. This strengthening low can merge with a separate tropical disturbance and become a cyclone over the weekend.
If it becomes a tropical cyclone, it will be called Yasa.
“Conditions look very favorable for this low to become Tropical Cyclone Yasa,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jason Nicholls.
These favorable conditions for tropical cyclone formation include light wind shear and warm ocean waters, both of which are currently in place across the region.
Before developing into a tropical cyclone, this tropical low brought heavy downpours to American Samoa from Monday to Wednesday, local time. Pago Pago International Airport recorded 62 mm (2.43 inches) during this timeframe, with higher amounts possibly falling in the mountains of the island.
Into the middle of next week, while the heaviest rain and strongest wind from the strengthening cyclone are expected to remain across the open waters between Fiji and Vanuatu, bands of squally showers and thunderstorms can sweep across each country.
The slow movement of the storm could mean that the threat of tropical rainfall and gusty winds may last for several days.
These bands of heavy rain can bring the risk of flash flooding and isolated wind damage. However, on the current forecast track, the core of the strongest wind and rain will avoid Fiji, Vanuatu and New Caledonia.
With fluctuations of the future path of the storm still possible, the stronger winds could approach closer to land should the center of the budding cyclone track farther to the west or east.
A track slightly farther to the east could bring widespread heavy rainfall, flooding and mudslides across Fiji, along with an increase threat of damaging winds.
In addition to threats caused by wind and rain, the strengthening cyclone can stir up dangerous waves and lead to strong rip currents as winds around the storm become stronger. Boaters should exercise caution and avoid open waters when possible.
