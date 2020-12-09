SpaceX's Starship SN8 prototype soars on epic test launch, with explosive landing
Mike Wall,
Updated Dec. 9, 2020 7:18 PM
SpaceX's Starship spaceflight system just took a big step on its path to Mars.
The latest Starship prototype, a shiny silver vehicle known as SN8, launched on an epic high-altitude test flight today (Dec. 9), taking off at 5:45 p.m. EST (2245 GMT) from SpaceX's facility near the South Texas village of Boca Chica.
After a mostly successful test flight on Dec. 9, an uncrewed SpaceX rocket failed to slow down enough, with its engines reigniting for landing, the vehicle flipping back to vertical, and then slamming into the ground, exploding on impact.
The goal was to soar about 7.8 miles (12.5 kilometers) into the sky, perform some complex aerial maneuvers — including a "belly flop" like the one the final Starship will perform when coming back to Earth on operational flights — and then land safely near the launch stand.
The Starship rocket lifting off on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (Image/SpaceX)
The 165-foot-tall (50 meters) SN8 appeared to notch all of these big milestones, except for the final one: The vehicle hit its landing mark but came in too fast, exploding in a dramatic fireball 6 minutes and 42 seconds after liftoff.
SN8's rapid unplanned disassembly did nothing to dampen the spirits of SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk, who was thrilled by the results of today's flight.
"Fuel header tank pressure was low during landing burn, causing touchdown velocity to be high & RUD, but we got all the data we needed! Congrats SpaceX team hell yeah!!" Musk tweeted this evening.
"Mars, here we come!" he added in another tweet.
