Carina struggles to maintain intensity as it turns toward Taiwan
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 14, 2020 10:00 AM
Tropical Depression Carina spun to life just east of the Philippines to start the week, and the system could produce localized flooding across parts of the island nation as well as Taiwan before moving toward Japan ahead of the upcoming weekend.
A disturbance that moved into the Philippine Sea and toward the Philippines over the weekend developed into a tropical depression east of Luzon in the northern Philippines early Monday morning, local time.
The depression was given the name Carina by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).
On Monday, Carina tracked tracked to the northwest over the northern Philippines passing over the Batanes, bringing tropical downpours to Luzon, Batanes and Babuyan Islands.
Rainfall totals of 40-80 mm (1.60-3.15 inches) were common across this region to start the week. Laoag City, located along the northwestern coast of Luzon, reported the highest amount rainfall total of 244 mm (9.61 inches).
Carina is forecast to turn to the north Tuesday night and Wednesday, which will take the storm on track along the eastern coast of Taiwan by the middle of the week. By this time, Carina is expected to begin to weaken and transition into a nontropical storm as wind shear increases over the region and the storm interacts with land.
Wind shear is the change in speed and direction with increasing height in the atmosphere and is one factor in determining how a tropical system will develop.
While the heaviest rain will begin to taper off along the far northern Philippines into Tuesday night, Carina is forecast to bring tropical downpours to Taiwan through the middle of the week.
This satellite image shows Tropical Depression Carina near the northern Philippines Monday night, local time. Strong wind aloft is pushing most of the showers and thunderstorms to the western side of the storm. (Photo/RAMMB)
According to AccuWeather Lead International Meteorologist Jason Nicholls, rainfall totals can reach 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) in scattered locations across Taiwan with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of around 150 mm (6 inches) possible in the highest elevations.
Showers and thunderstorms that developed across Luzon over the weekend have already produced areas of flooding, including in areas away from the heaviest rainfall.
"Mudslides will become an increasing concern for any areas trapped under repeated, heavy downpours," warned AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.
Carina will also produce gusty winds and rough seas over the next couple of days.
While Carina is forecast to become a nontropical system by the second half of the week, it may still carry a threat for parts of eastern Asia.
On Thursday and Friday, the moisture from Carina is forecast to be drawn north into a stationary front that has been situated over Japan since the end of June. This may enhance showers and thunderstorms over southwestern Japan, which would exacerbate flooding in the already devastated region.
