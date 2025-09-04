Atlantic tropical rainstorm could approach Caribbean next week as a hurricane

A budding tropical rainstorm could strengthen into a hurricane and impact the northeast Caribbean by midweek, while other areas across the Atlantic and Gulf are being monitored.

AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter explains the increasing concern around the growing hurricane risk in the Gulf of America in mid- to late September.

A budding tropical rainstorm has a high risk of organizing into a full-fledged tropical storm and then strengthening into a hurricane before reaching the Caribbean by the middle of next week.

Following a rare quiet stretch around Labor Day weekend, the Atlantic is becoming active again with multiple areas being monitored for development.

This wide view of the tropical Atlantic, captured on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, shows multiple clusters of thunderstorms from Africa (left) to South America (lower right) and Florida (upper right). (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

As of Thursday, dry air and wind shear were limiting the development of a tropical rainstorm located about one-third of the way across the Atlantic, but conditions are expected to become more favorable soon.

“People in the northeast Caribbean should closely monitor forecast updates,” AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said, adding it could strengthen quickly once it starts to organize. Cruise, shipping and fishing interests should take note of the unfolding situation.

By the middle of next week, the Leeward Islands could experience deteriorating conditions from a hurricane passing close by or right over the region, including torrential rain, powerful winds and rough seas.

If named, the next tropical storm of the 2025 Atlantic season would be called Gabrielle.

How strong winds get and how heavy the rain becomes will depend on the track and strength of the storm as it moves through the region.

At this time, AccuWeather meteorologists are expecting a zone of 80-100 mph winds to pass through parts of the northeastern islands of the Caribbean.

Along with that high wind zone will be a band where 4-8 inches of rain may fall with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches.

Rain and winds of this magnitude can lead to considerable property damage and power outages as well as the likelihood of dangerous flash flooding and mudslides.

Tracking the storm later next week

“The strength of the Bermuda High over the central Atlantic, along with steering winds, will determine whether this system continues west toward the U.S. East Coast or turns north into the open Atlantic next week,” DaSilva said.

If its path is blocked, it could stall for a time over the western Atlantic.

More storms likely later in September

“A tropical wave is expected to move off the coast of Africa next week,” DaSilva said. “This wave is likely to encounter less dry air and more favorable conditions for tropical development.”

AccuWeather meteorologists are also monitoring a non-tropical system producing a swirl of clouds about halfway between Dominica and Bermuda in the central Atlantic. Under the right conditions, this type of storm can acquire tropical characteristics.

Any cluster of showers and thunderstorms that organizes in the Gulf could develop into a tropical storm, especially during the second half of September. Water temperatures are more than sufficiently high enough for development and are running above the historical average.

The historical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is around Sept. 10. However, because the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf remain warm well into autumn, many tropical storms and hurricanes typically develop from mid-September through October.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially continues through Nov. 30.

