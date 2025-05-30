Atlantic may spring to life just days after 2025 hurricane season begins

AccuWeather meteorologists are homing in on potential tropical development in the Atlantic during the second week of June in waters from the Caribbean to the Gulf.

Copied

Hurricane season begins on June 1. AccuWeather’s Jon Porter and Bernie Rayno forecast this upcoming Atlantic season, which is expected to be busy with the Gulf Coast and the Carolinas at higher risk.

With the first day of Atlantic hurricane season on June 1, a window for homegrown tropical development will open during the second week of the month, and there could be some impact in the United States as a result, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

Over the next week to 10 days, moist and dry air will alternate over the Caribbean and as far north as Florida waters in the Gulf and Atlantic. Some of the dry air episodes will be accompanied by dust carried from the Sahara Desert for thousands of miles to the west. The dust may be visible when the sky is clear, and can result in colorful sunrises and sunsets.

This wide image of the tropical eastern Pacific and the western Atlantic shows Alvin (far left) on Friday, May 30, 2025. Brown areas over the Caribbean (center) and Atlantic (right) are indicative of Saharan dust. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)

A moist zone is forecast to develop along the tail end of a cool front from South Florida to the Bahamas and Cuba from later this weekend to early next week. Repeating showers and heavy thunderstorms in this region can bring several inches of rain. In a few cases, a couple of inches of rain may pour down in an hour's time and result in street and highway flooding in cities such as Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Looking farther ahead, AccuWeather meteorologists are also monitoring a pulse of low pressure that works its way from east to west around the globe.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

"This pulse will be moving slowly through the zone from the western Caribbean and southern Gulf around the same time when a surge of moisture may develop," AccuWeather Tropical Meteorologist Alex Duffus said. "For these reasons and a drop in disruptive winds in the region, we are issuing a chance for tropical development."

"We believe there could be some tropical development over an approximate period sometime from June 6-13," Duffus said.

Should the first tropical depression or tropical storm unfold in the Atlantic during the second week of June, where it tracks will depend on how quickly it ramps up and the steering breezes at the time.

There is a chance a tropical depression or storm wanders into the Gulf of America or perhaps drifts onshore and slowly unwinds over Central America, southeastern Mexico, or Cuba before the middle of the month.

The first name on the list of 2025 Atlantic tropical storms and hurricanes is Andrea.

Any impacts on the Florida Keys would likely be from June 10-13.

Should a tropical depression or storm wander into the Gulf, heavy rain and gusty winds could be carried onshore somewhere along the United States mainland toward the middle of the month.

Because of the uptick in squally showers and thunderstorms as early as this weekend and on through the middle of the month from the western Caribbean to the southern Gulf and Florida Straits, boating, fishing and cruise interests should monitor the situation.

Alvin in the eastern Pacific became the first tropical storm of the season for either basin straddling Central and North America earlier this week.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.