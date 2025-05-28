Tropical storm Alvin, first of 2025 season, forms in eastern Pacific

A recently-formed tropical depression--the first of the season-- is has strengthened into Tropical Storm Alvin over the eastern Pacific.

AccuWeather lead hurricane expert Alex DaSilva was live on the AccuWeather Network on May 21 to discuss AccuWeather’s 2025 hurricane season forecast. The Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1.

The first tropical depression of 2025 formed over the eastern Pacific Ocean on Wednesday and has become Tropical Storm Alvin. The tropical storm will threaten land in western Mexico with wind, rain and pounding surf.

Long before the depression formed, AccuWeather meteorologists were monitoring the Pacific and dubbed a batch of gathering showers and thunderstorms a tropical rainstorm. That area of concern evolved into Tropical Depression One on Wednesday afternoon. Winds are currently 40 mph.

While Alvin was struggling with pockets of dry air near its center at midweek, it did have some favorable conditions higher up in the atmosphere, which allowed it to strengthen and become organized.

AccuWeather's team of meteorologists expects the system to peak as a strong tropical storm due to its spread-out nature and ongoing pockets of dry air.

Still, there is a chance it briefly reaches hurricane intensity as it takes a northward path off the coast of Mexico. A tropical storm has sustained winds ranging from 39-73 mph. Hurricane-force winds begin at 74 mph.

Since the Alvin is spread out, showers and thunderstorms will reach portions of the west-central coast of Mexico. A few inches of rain can pour down in some areas, leading to flash flooding and mudslides.

As Alvin moves over progressively colder waters near the Baja Peninsula, it should lose strength quickly, become a tropical rainstorm or possibly become unrecognizable before moving over land in northwestern Mexico.

Some moisture from the storm is likely to be drawn up over the Sierra Madre and may reach into parts of Texas and New Mexico by early next week. That moisture will coalesce with surging moisture from the Gulf and also from Pacific waters near California.

"Showers and thunderstorms will likely become more prolific over the interior western United States next week and could escalate to the point of triggering rapid and dangerous flooding problems when combined with high country snowmelt in parts of the Rockies," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

