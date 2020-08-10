AccuWeather Summer Camp: Why more storms over land than water?

It’s not a coincidence that you notice more clouds and storms over land than right at the beach or over the water in the spring and summer. Check out this at-home activity to understand why.

One of world's most famous falls rumbles back to life

After slowing to a trickle, the famed natural wonder was revived by rainfall earlier this summer. But, forecasters say another dry spell is ahead in the coming months.

8 of the best telescopes for beginner astronomers

If you're looking to dabble in some stargazing, here are some telescopes that are easy to operate and won't break the bank.