At least 2 dead after Roslyn strikes Mexico

After blossoming throughout the weekend into a strong Category 3 hurricane, Roslyn made landfall in Mexico Sunday morning, before being downgraded to a tropical storm during the afternoon hours.

Damaging winds and storm surge impacted west-central Mexico as the storm moved onshore. At least two people have died as a result of Roslyn, according to The New York Times. One person was identified as 80-year-old Gilberto Hernández Rodríguez of Mexcaltitán. The other was a 39-year-old woman identified as Ana Pimentel Moreno of the Rosamorada municipality. Moreno was killed when her home collapsed.

On the coast of Nayarit, two people became trapped amid a rising river. They were both rescued and taken to a temporary shelter. Extensive damage was reported to houses in northern Nayarit, according to Manuel Salcedo Osuna, the mayor of Acaponeta.

Roslyn evolved into a Category 4 storm on Saturday before being downgraded to Category 3 for its landfall at approximately 5:20 a.m. MDT Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm landed in the west-central mainland of Mexico, near Santa Cruz in northern Nayarit. Maximum sustained winds at landfall were estimated to be 120 mph (195 km/h), and the storm was moving north-northeast at 16 mph.

As expected, the storm's movement over land led to a rapid loss in wind intensity after landfall. By 11 p.m. on Sunday, Roslyn dissipated entirely.

As the week progresses, forecasters say it's possible some of the storm's lingering moisture will be pulled into the south-central United States, spreading heavy rain across much of the country.

"A storm moving out of the Rockies will pick up some of the tropical moisture to start this week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger explained. This could result in some much-needed rain, which will include the risk of gusty thunderstorms, from Texas into the central Plains and Midwest, he added.

