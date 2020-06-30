Daily coronavirus briefing: US reports record 52,000 new cases in 24 hours

As the pandemic threatens to spin out of control, President Trump changed his stance on mask-wearing. And a 1990s pop star is allowed to go ahead with a performance in a coronavirus hotspot because of a legal loophole.

20% chance for tropical system to develop in Atlantic basin

Forecasters are monitoring several weather factors, and, if something does develop, conditions could quickly deteriorate on Southeastern beaches next week.

Why smoke sometimes lingers in the air during fireworks displays

This exact scenario occurred during last year's big show in Washington, D.C. As for what causes this phenomenon, it's not due to the myth that many may believe.