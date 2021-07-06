Summer duvet covers to help keep you cool on warm nights
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Jul. 6, 2021 2:49 PM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
It's that time of year where we put our winter duvets into a vacuum-sealed bag, store them away for the summer season and bring out hybrid, lightweight or summer duvets that can regulate your temperature as you sleep.
There's nothing worse than rolling over to check the clock to see the minute hand moving and you losing sleep to being overheated. Not only do you get agitated, but the whole of the next day is spent with you falling asleep at your office desk or in a work presentation.
So it's vital you get your full night's sleep, especially when you spend more time in the sun which in itself is tiring.
Find the perfect summer duvet to keep you cool, while still having a comfortable filling to snuggle up under. Whether you're a hot sleeper or live in a climate where temperatures stay warm overnight, here are our picks for lightweight and temperature-regulating summer duvets.
Brooklinen's Lightweight Down Comforter
Brooklinen
$143.10,
$159 (10% off!)
Brooklinen's lightweight comforter has been newly improved and is ideal for hot sleepers. Featuring a cloud-like softness that's snug without noticeable weight, it's made in Canada from 100% cotton sateen shell and is treated with ultra-fresh antimicrobials. There are loops on every corner to attach to the duvet cover, and it's made with a baffle box construction to prevent clumping of the fill.
Buy it here
Hidalgo Summer Goose Down Comforter
Walmart
$356.99
This classic machine washable summer duvet is filled with hypoallergenic white goose down, held together in a baffle box stitch pattern encased in a soft 300 thread count and made with 100% cotton fabric. This luxurious summer duvet doesn't miss a detail, with the stitching and satin piping providing the ultimate comfort. It's made from eco-friendly material and measures just two inches thick.
Buy it here
550In³/Oz Fill Power Summer Duck Down Comforter
Walmart
$135.99
Featuring a refreshing crisp 233 thread count cotton shell, this duvet is filled with 550 loft duck down, which offers that luxurious feel at a more affordable price. It's perfect for hot sleepers, or for those who don't have air conditioning.
Buy it here
Humidity Fighting Duvet
Casper
$350,
$389
Casper's Humidity Fighting duvet uses an added layer of merino wool to naturally wick away any moisture, which keeps you cool and dry at night. It's constructed with sewin-in chambers to evenly distribute the ethically sourced down fill, encased in 100% cotton shell. To clean, machine wash cold on a gentle cycle.
Buy it here
Slumber Cloud's Lightweight Comforter
Slumber Cloud
$199
Keep your nights cool with NASA-approved regulating technology, whether you prefer to be kept cool at night but still enjoy the feeling of snuggling into a duvet, the Slumber Cloud's lightweight comforter is the ideal duvet for all year round. not only is it hypoallergenic by using outlast fiberfill that provides a down-like feel that regulates heat and moisture as you sleep, but it's also made with a 300 thread count 100% cotton outer cover for breathable comfort.
Buy it here
Report a Typo
News / Health
Summer duvet covers to help keep you cool on warm nights
By Staff, AccuWeather
Updated Jul. 6, 2021 2:49 PM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at time of publish.
It's that time of year where we put our winter duvets into a vacuum-sealed bag, store them away for the summer season and bring out hybrid, lightweight or summer duvets that can regulate your temperature as you sleep.
There's nothing worse than rolling over to check the clock to see the minute hand moving and you losing sleep to being overheated. Not only do you get agitated, but the whole of the next day is spent with you falling asleep at your office desk or in a work presentation.
So it's vital you get your full night's sleep, especially when you spend more time in the sun which in itself is tiring.
Find the perfect summer duvet to keep you cool, while still having a comfortable filling to snuggle up under. Whether you're a hot sleeper or live in a climate where temperatures stay warm overnight, here are our picks for lightweight and temperature-regulating summer duvets.
Brooklinen's Lightweight Down Comforter
Brooklinen's Lightweight Down Comforter
$143.10,
$159(10% off!)
Brooklinen's lightweight comforter has been newly improved and is ideal for hot sleepers. Featuring a cloud-like softness that's snug without noticeable weight, it's made in Canada from 100% cotton sateen shell and is treated with ultra-fresh antimicrobials. There are loops on every corner to attach to the duvet cover, and it's made with a baffle box construction to prevent clumping of the fill.
Buy it here
Hidalgo Summer Goose Down Comforter
Hidalgo Summer Goose Down Comforter
$356.99
This classic machine washable summer duvet is filled with hypoallergenic white goose down, held together in a baffle box stitch pattern encased in a soft 300 thread count and made with 100% cotton fabric. This luxurious summer duvet doesn't miss a detail, with the stitching and satin piping providing the ultimate comfort. It's made from eco-friendly material and measures just two inches thick.
Buy it here
More to Consider:
550In³/Oz Fill Power Summer Duck Down Comforter
550In³/Oz Fill Power Summer Duck Down Comforter
$135.99
Featuring a refreshing crisp 233 thread count cotton shell, this duvet is filled with 550 loft duck down, which offers that luxurious feel at a more affordable price. It's perfect for hot sleepers, or for those who don't have air conditioning.
Buy it here
Casper's Humidity Fighting Duvet
Humidity Fighting Duvet
$350,
$389
Casper's Humidity Fighting duvet uses an added layer of merino wool to naturally wick away any moisture, which keeps you cool and dry at night. It's constructed with sewin-in chambers to evenly distribute the ethically sourced down fill, encased in 100% cotton shell. To clean, machine wash cold on a gentle cycle.
Buy it here
Slumber Cloud's Lightweight Comforter
Slumber Cloud's Lightweight Comforter
$199
Keep your nights cool with NASA-approved regulating technology, whether you prefer to be kept cool at night but still enjoy the feeling of snuggling into a duvet, the Slumber Cloud's lightweight comforter is the ideal duvet for all year round. not only is it hypoallergenic by using outlast fiberfill that provides a down-like feel that regulates heat and moisture as you sleep, but it's also made with a 300 thread count 100% cotton outer cover for breathable comfort.
Buy it hereReport a Typo