Egg recall linked to 18 hospitalizations

The CDC and FDA urge consumers to throw out the recalled eggs or return them to the store where they were purchased.

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recalled cartons of brown eggs linked to 95 cases of salmonella infection and 18 hospitalizations.

The recall issued Wednesday affects large brown cage-free eggs packed in cartons with the brand names Mishuo, Nagatoshi Produce and Nijiya Markets with the code "CA 7695." The affected eggs had sell-by dates of July 1, 2025, through Sept. 18, 2025.

They were distributed from June 16, 2025, through July 9, 2025, from California and Nevada and sold in grocery stores and to food service distributors.

The eggs were packaged as "sunshine yolks" or "omega-3 golden yolks" for food service distributors.

The CDC said the agency, along with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, recalled the eggs amid an investigation into a salmonella outbreak across 14 states. There have 95 cases reported and 18 hospitalizations from the outbreak.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever higher than 102 degrees Fahrenheit, vomiting, dehydration, dry mouth and throat, and dizziness. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said symptoms generally begin 6 hours to six days after ingestion.

Most people recover from the illness without treatment about four to seven days after it starts.

Children younger than 5 years old, adults older than 65 and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to experience severe illness.