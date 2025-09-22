Tornado Outbreak in Dakotas: AccuWeather Again Provides More Advance Notice and Most Accurate Warnings

More tornadoes were reported in North Dakota on Sept. 14 than the state often has in an entire year.

On Sept. 14, 2025, a late-season tornado outbreak occurred across South and North Dakota, damaging businesses and homes, knocking out power, toppling semi-trucks and tossing campers.

AccuWeather was the only known source to provide far more advance notice before tornadoes struck the towns of Mobridge, South Dakota and Wilton, North Dakota. The National Weather Service (NWS) and all other known sources did not issue tornado warnings until only minutes before these tornadoes developed. People and businesses relying on NWS warnings or other weather sources who simply repackage NWS warnings may not have had enough time to seek safe shelter. Once again, when it mattered most, AccuWeather customers and users were best prepared.

Near Mobridge, South Dakota:

AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning, which exclusively provided 17 minutes of valuable, advance notice before a tornado began near Mobridge, SD.

The NWS and all other known sources failed to issue a tornado warning until only 2 minutes before the tornado began to cause damage. This precious additional advance notice, provided only by AccuWeather, enabled businesses and people to be better prepared and stay safer.

A trailer was flipped by the Mobridge, South Dakota EF1 tornado. (NWS)

Near Wilton, North Dakota:

AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Tornado Warning, which exclusively provided 30 minutes of valuable, advance notice before a tornado began near Wilton, ND.

The NWS and all other known sources failed to issue a tornado warning until only 3 minutes before the tornado began to cause damage. This precious additional advance notice, provided only by AccuWeather, once again enabled businesses and people to be better prepared and stay safer.

A farm building was destroyed by the Mercer, North Dakota EF1 tornado. (NWS)

Study after study has shown that AccuWeather provides more accurate and often more advanced notifications and greater detail of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has proven to be the most trusted and most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

This is another example of the more than 100 events every year for which AccuWeather’s forecasts, with proven Superior Accuracy™ and better descriptions of weather impacts, help people, communities and businesses better prepare and stay safer.

