Fatal Arizona Flash Flood: AccuWeather Again Provides the Only Advance Notice and Most Accurate Warning

AccuWeather was the only known source to issue a warning in advance of the flash flooding.

Stock photo of a monsoon over Arizona.

On September 12, 2025, torrential monsoon rains fell over an area just northwest and north of Benson, Arizona, causing flash flooding, which resulted in water rescues and property damage. Tragically, one fatality has been reported.

The National Weather Service (NWS) and all other known sources NEVER issued a warning. Once again, when it mattered most, AccuWeather customers and users were best prepared.

Near Benson, Arizona:

AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a lifesaving SkyGuard® Flash Flood Warning, which exclusively provided 14 minutes of valuable, advance notice before flooding was reported. The NWS and all other known sources NEVER issued a flash flood warning for this event. This precious advance notice, provided only by AccuWeather, enabled businesses and people to be better prepared and safer.

Almost 17 hours before the flooding began, AccuWeather Expert Storm Warning Meteorologists issued a Severe Weather Threat: Flash Flooding AccuWeather Alerts™ notification, highlighting the increasing risk for dangerous flash flooding. The NWS and all other known sources NEVER issued a Flash Flood Watch.

AccuWeather’s warnings with greater advance notice benefited AccuWeather For Business SkyGuard® customers.

Study after study has shown that AccuWeather provides more accurate and often more advance notifications and greater detail of significant and extreme weather events that impact businesses and threaten the health, welfare and lives of individuals. AccuWeather has proven to be the most trusted and most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings.

This is another example of the more than 100 events every year for which AccuWeather’s forecasts, with proven Superior AccuracyTM and better descriptions of weather impacts, help people, communities and businesses better prepare and stay safer.

